An Iconic Hero Enters a New Era in Flash Gordon #0 From Mad Cave Studios (Exclusive)

As sci-fi heroes go, there are few more iconic than Flash Gordon. First appearing in a comic strip published on January 7, 1934, Flash Gordon got his start as a handsome athlete and Yale graduate who ends up an unwitting space hero when he’s taken on a rocket ship by Dr. Zarkov to stop a catastrophic collision between Earth and the planet Mongo and, ultimately, ends up on countless adventures across the galaxy. Widely regarded as one of the most influential American adventure comic strips, Flash Gordon has thrilled and inspired for generations and now, the icon is entering a bold new era.

On Thursday, Mad Cave Studios and King Features announced Flash Gordon #0, a new chapter in the Flash Gordon story. From New York Times bestselling author Dan Abnett (Superman, Judge Dredd) and artist Manuel Garcia (The Avengers, Star Wars), colorist Ceci de la Cruz, and letters by Taylor Esposito, Flash Gordon #0 is a special prelude issue that sets off a new chapter and a new status quo for the iconic hero. Issue #0 will feature a main cover by Joe Quinones (She Hulk) and a variant by Miguel Mercado (X-Men).

It’s a New Era For a Classic Hero — Including New Characters and Adventures

The new Flash Gordon era is set to be rooted in what has always made Flash Gordon a beloved character while also makes the character a timeless source of entertainment. According to Mad Cave and King Features, the upcoming era will feature a grounded Flash as a well as a world once again reaching for the stars as well as a looming cosmic threat that refuses to stay distant — all the elements needed for an exciting adventure that will keep fans turning the page.

“I’m reveling in this opportunity to create new stories for Flash Gordon,” Abnett said in a statement. “He’s simply an iconic character and one who has stayed with us through the years. This is a fresh start, but we’ll be acknowledging and honoring the great legacy of stories that have gone before. We’re taking the classic trio of Flash, Dale, and Zarkov on an epic new voyage (they are such great personalities to write) and adding some new supporting characters to push and test the interpersonal dynamics. There will be shocks! Twists! Surprises! New alien threats! A bold new status quo! And I’m lucky to be working with Manuel, who, let me just say, is producing the most amazing art. Every time pages come in, my jaw drops. I hope we do justice to the legend that is Flash Gordon… looking at the art, I think we’re going to!”

Here’s the official description: “Flash Gordon has always been a maverick, on the football field and in the stars. But when he’s offered a job training the next generation of explorers, he’ll end up fighting for top gun! A ‘quick trip’ around Neptune’s moons with Flash’s cadets turns into a deadly alien hunt — and one of the new recruits thinks they can save the day without the dusty instructor. Introducing a new supporting cast — enemies and allies alike — and setting the stage for a swashbuckling new story, Flash Gordon #0 is a can’t-miss!”

“When Mad Cave offered me Flash Gordon, I started playing the Queen movie song on a loop, so much so that my family threatened to throw me out of our house,” Garcia said. “Drawing a character so important to the history of comics is a privilege, something to tell my grandsons and granddaughters!”

Flash Gordon Has Had Major Influence (And We’re Still Waiting For a New Film)

As Garcia noted, Flash Gordon is massively important to the history of comics. The comic strip was very influential on early superhero comics — Superman’s costume was based off of Flash Cordon’s and the drawing of Batman on Detective Comics #27 was inspired by a 1937 Alex Raymond drawing of the hero. And, like comic book superheroes, Flash Gordon has hit the big screen as well, with film serials in the 1930s and 1940s and the infamous 1980 film. More recently, it was reported that an animated film was in development at Disney/Fox with Taika Waititi set to write and direct, though in 2021 that was updated to reveal that the film would be live action instead. There haven’t been any real updates on the projects since.

Mad Cave’s Flash Gordon #0 arrives in comic shops April 8, 2026, and is the prelude to the new ongoing arc that starts in Flash Gordon #16. That issue’s final order cutoff is April 9th.

