DC Reveals First Look at New The Sandman Spinoff
DC is launching its latest The Sandman spinoff in April. The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country -- The Glass House #1 kicks off the second half of the Corinthian-focused story begun in last year's original The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country series. The original Nightmare Country creative team of writer James Tynion IV and artist Lisandro Estherren return for The Glass House. In the first series, The Corinthian's memories of his former self began bubbling to the surface of his mind. Picking up where the previous series left off, The Glass House sees The Corinthian paying a visit to Silicon Valley in pursuit of the Smiling Man.
ComicBook.com gave the first issue of The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country a stellar review and continued to enjoy the series throughout. It's exciting to see the story return in April, with covers by Reiko Murakami, Rod Reiss, Rafael Albuquerque, Yoshitaka Amano (seen below), and Jenny Frison. In the meantime, The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives, a spinoff of the spinoff, is running in its place and should keep Sandman fans satisfied for a few months.
The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country -- The Glass House #1 goes on sale on April 11th. The issue's solicitation information follows.
- The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #1
- Written by JAMES TYNION IV
- Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN
- Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI
- Variant cover by ROD REIS
- 1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
- 1:50 foil variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO
- 1:100 variant cover by JENNY FRISON
- $3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
- ON SALE 4/11/23
- The Corinthian has been turned loose on our realm once more, and this time he sets his sights on the very root of rapacious American capitalism—Silicon Valley. His relentless pursuit of the Smiling Man will carve a bloody path from the C-suite of Prophet Capital to the bowels of a demonic nightclub, and no one will be safe from his reach. Not Ken, living large in the Bay Area since parting ways with Barbie all those years ago. Not Max, a nervous hedge fund manager on the rise who's never quite fit anywhere. Not anyone.
- Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV reunites with superstar horror artist Lisandro Estherren to bring you the nightmare-fueled follow-up you've been craving, a tale that will plumb the bottomless depths of our yearning for more at the heart of the American dream.