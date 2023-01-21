DC Reveals First Look at New The Sandman Spinoff

DC is launching its latest The Sandman spinoff in April. The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country -- The Glass House #1 kicks off the second half of the Corinthian-focused story begun in last year's original The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country series. The original Nightmare Country creative team of writer James Tynion IV and artist Lisandro Estherren return for The Glass House. In the first series, The Corinthian's memories of his former self began bubbling to the surface of his mind. Picking up where the previous series left off, The Glass House sees The Corinthian paying a visit to Silicon Valley in pursuit of the Smiling Man.

ComicBook.com gave the first issue of The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country a stellar review and continued to enjoy the series throughout. It's exciting to see the story return in April, with covers by Reiko Murakami, Rod Reiss, Rafael Albuquerque, Yoshitaka Amano (seen below), and Jenny Frison. In the meantime, The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives, a spinoff of the spinoff, is running in its place and should keep Sandman fans satisfied for a few months.

(Photo: DC)

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country -- The Glass House #1 goes on sale on April 11th. The issue's solicitation information follows.