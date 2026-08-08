Paramount Not Moving Forward With Animated Comic Book Movie Adaptation

With Paramount set to merge with Warner Bros Discovery in the near future, barring the upcoming court cases, the movie studio’s future projects can often seem like anyone’s guess. While there are still quite a few television shows and movies set to be released by the two projects, we here at ComicBook.com have reported on plenty of properties that are coming to an end or never being made in the first place. With the comic book world being rife for future projects in Hollywood, a psychological comic book thriller has reportedly been struck down before it ever hit the silver screen.

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For those who might be unfamiliar, Stray Dogs is a popular limited comic book series from creator Tony Fleecs that follows a rather creepy premise. In the printed story, a serial killer not only takes the lives of his victims, but claims ownership of their now-ownerless dogs, adding numerous canines to his collection. With the dogs themselves able to talk with one another, the story revolves around the furry friends attempting to figure out what happened and how they can escape their current predicament. In a new report online, Stray Dogs’ creator seemingly shot down the idea of a Paramount animated film hitting theaters, with the studio buying the rights in 2020.

Stray Dogs’ Dog Days

Image Comics

In the social media post, fan Elliot Hartley confirmed that Stray Dogs creator Tony Fleecs shot down the idea that Paramount was moving forward with an animated film. While the studio had picked up the rights to make a movie even prior to the comic book’s release, Fleecs confirmed that “it’s not happening.” Luckily, while we might not see a Stray Dogs movie hitting theaters anytime soon, the creator did confirm that he was paid “a lot,” while stating that “it’s the only good thing about it.” While the comic book had a very “cartoony” aesthetic, the subject matter was anything but, leaving us and fans to wonder what the rating would have been for the possible Stray Dogs movie.

If you’re wondering about Tony Fleecs’ work, Stray Dogs was only the beginning for the artist in terms of creating adult-themed series that have a cartoon-ish look to them. While the creator would go on to create an anthology series titled Stray Dog: Dog Days, he is currently working on a new series that has nightmares all its own. Feral first kicked off in 2024, following three house cats that are attempting to find their way home during a rabies outbreak. Acting as something akin to a zombie story, the comic has over twenty issues to its name, far outpacing its predecessor. Image Comics has long been a publisher pushing for original concepts, and Fleecs’ comic book runs prove that.