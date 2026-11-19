As just about every ‘80s kid will recall, Saturday mornings used to be the best time for television for one simple reason. That was when the networks aired Saturday morning cartoons. ‘70s kids and some ‘90s kids will remember this time, too, a programming block every Saturday and some Sunday mornings on the three main television networks geared towards kids with awesome cartoons and animated programs. Some truly iconic series aired during these blocks, shows like The Smurfs, Muppet Babies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many, many more. This was must-see programming for kids and while the beloved Saturday morning cartoon began phasing out in the early 1990s and was fully gone by 2014, multiple generations still fondly remember the series that we willingly got out of bed for.

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What many of us might not remember, however, is that Saturday morning cartoons didn’t always stay just on television. Many of our favorite cartoons made their way onto the pages of comics. Some were continuations of cartoons, others were tie-in issues, and one even was a situation where things started in comics, made it to television, and continues in comics to this day. It’s a neat little pocket of comics history and some of the titles might just surprise you.

The Saturday Morning Cartoon x Comic Book History Goes Back Decades

It should come as no surprise that the history of comics based on Saturday morning cartoons would go back to the beginning of the programming concept itself. One of the first Saturday morning cartoons — referred to generally as the earliest original color cartoon in that category — The Ruff and Reddy Show debuted in 1957. Created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, the series followed a cat named Ruff and a brave but not super smart dog named Reddy who got into adventures together. The popular series paved the way for more animated series as well as the future of Hanna-Barbera, but it also led to the first Saturday morning cartoon comic book. The series got its first comic book adaptation from Dell Four-Color Comics in 1958, specifically issue #937.

Other cartoons soon followed onto the pages of comics and in the 1960s, Hanna-Barbera characters and series in particular were among those that regularly made the leap. All throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Gold Key Comics published a number of dedicated tie-in comics, especially for Hanna-Barbera shows like Space Ghost, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Yogi Bear, and more. Many of these books functioned more as tie-ins rather than direct adaptations of the series themselves, meaning you got new stories that weren’t on the screen and, in some cases, expanded the stories of supporting characters as well.

DC Superheroes Got in On the Action, Too

What’s really exciting about the comics connected to Saturday morning cartoons is that even superheroes got in on the action. In 1973, Hanna-Barbera produced an animated series featuring DC Comics’ Justice League, Super Friends. The series ran for nine total seasons with the title of the series changing each seasons along with the team’s heroic lineup. But what made things even more interesting is that while the cartoon was itself based off or characters who existed in comics, the series in turn got their own comics, too. One of the most notable instances of the cartoon impacting the comics might just be the Wonder Twins. The brother-sister superhero duo was created by Norman Maurer, Bill Hanna, and Joe Barbera for The All-New Super Friends Hour in 1977 and ended up appearing in issue #7 of the Super Friends tie-in comic series in 1977 as well with the comics giving a much more detailed backstory for Zan and Jayna.

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The Wonder Twins would end up becoming part of the main DC Comics continuity. The 1996 series Extreme Justice introduced the duo into DC’s post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity and they’ve appeared a handful of times in DC comics in the years since. But it isn’t just DC heroes who have had a lasting legacy that crosses comics and Saturday morning cartoons. One of the coolest examples of the cartoon-comics connection might just be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The beloved heroes in a half shell started out in comics in 1984, got a popular action figure line, then became a beloved animated series in 1987, and continues to this day with a popular comic book series with IDW.

What’s really fun is that, while the age of Saturday morning cartoons may be over, many of the comics adventures remain. A lot of the comic book adaptations of Saturday morning comics are available in various collected editions — this includes collections of the Super Friends comics as well as many of the Hanna-Barbera comics. It’s a fun way to relieve to nostalgia of those weekend mornings when life was simpler and who knows; you might even come across a comics you never realized existed.

What was your favorite Saturday morning cartoon and did it get a comics? Let us know in the comments.