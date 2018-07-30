‘The Seeds’ #1 Trailer: These Aren’t The Aliens You’re Used To

The newest series from Dark Horse’s Berger Books imprint is The Seeds, and as you can see in this new trailer, this isn’t your typical story about aliens.

The Seeds is written by Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) and David Aja (Hawkeye), and deals with a future not very far from ours, though it does feature one big difference. That would be the presence of aliens, but as you can see in our exclusive new trailer for the anticipated book, Nocenti and Aja’s take on this type of storyline is far different than what you’re used to.

“I think this story could be set today – it’s not that far into the future,” Nocenti told CBR. “Many scientists think we’ve already hit the “tipping point” of no return, so this story is set at a moment when it dawns on everyone that the planet might not recover. At the same time, scientists are hustling to fix things, and nature watches. I’m just pulling from the world around me for inspiration.

When I was teaching film in Haiti, I worked on films about agronomists. They know their seeds! Then, when I was down there after the earthquake, and Monsanto wanted to give Haiti a “gift” of seeds, the farmers came out and protested and refused that “gift.” I learned about the power of seeds back then. And for the no-drone-zone, it is one of the anxieties of our times, how our tech owns us. So a movement to shake free of the grip of tech is a current one.”

You can check out the official description of The Seeds #1 below.

“In a world much like our own, people are smashing their phones and moving to the lawless tech-free Zone B.

A few cantankerous aliens have come to collect the last dregs of humanity’s essence for the celestial embryo bank. One of them falls in love.

Astra is an idealistic journalist who stumbles into the story of a lifetime, only to realize that if she reports it, she’ll destroy the last hope of a dying world. How far will she go to get her story?

A new four-issue series, by award-winning artist David Aja (Hawkeye, Immortal Iron Fist) and filmmaker, journalist Ann Nocenti (Daredevil, Catwoman).

* For mature readers.”

The Seeds #1 is in comic stores on August 1st.