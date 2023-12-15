The Six Fingers #1 Preview: Dig Into Dan Watters and Sumit Kumar's Moody Image Comics Title

Image Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look insdie The Six Fingers, the upcoming series from writer Dan Watters, which pairs artist Sumit Kumar (Man-Bat, These Savage Shores) with colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class), in a new mystery that was announced back at New York Comic Con but will drop in comic shops this spring. The title launches in February,

It isn't clear whether The Six Fingers has anything to do with another upcoming Image title, Ram V's The One Hand. Both of them are dark mysteries with striking art that have similar styles (you can see our preview pages of The One Hand here), but outside of that fairly surface-level similarity, the only real clue is the similarity of the titles. That might be a bit of a leap, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

"This book is one we've been boiling up for years, a true labor of love," Watters said in a statement. "We're doing something with it I've never seen in comics before, and I think readers are going to have a hell of a time uncovering the secrets and sins buried between its bloody pages."

In The Six Fingers, Neo Novena archaeology student, Johannes Vale has always been so very in control of his life. But when he commits a brutal murder, using the M.O. of an historic and notorious serial killer, everything begins to spiral out of control… primarily as Johannes doesn't remember doing it.

What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Johannes seeks refuge in the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. He will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of what he did and why he did it; but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Johannes' own heartbroken soul.

You can see the preview pages and solicitation text below.

Arriving: February 21, 2024

Grippingly written by writer DAN WATTERS (HOME SICK PILOTS, Loki) with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by SUMIT KUMAR (Man-Bat, These Savage Shores) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY CLASS), THE SIX FINGERS is a miniseries that will keep you on the edge until the very end. For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror.