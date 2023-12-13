Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/13/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Moon Knight #30, World's Finest: Teen Titans #6, and Masterpiece #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1060 While Phillip Kennedy Johnson's run on Action Comics has, overall, been very good with some truly excellent storytelling, Action Comics #1060 is a little on the weaker side overall. We get the immediate fallout of Otho-Ra being kidnapped by Norah Stone, which includes a nearly frantic Superman reaching out to Constantine for help locating her and Superman seemingly ending up starting out on what feels like a quest but things feel a little off. Constantine has to explain how magic works and, generally, seems to be more of a razzle dazzle sort of cameo than anything of real substance overall meanwhile Norah feels more and more like a cutout of a villain whose actual purpose still hasn't come into focus. On the whole, it's good, but more on the "just okay" side of good. What's really of note in this issue is the backup story, "Squad Dreams," from Nicole Maines, Steve Orlando, and Fico Ossio. It's a continuation of the "Beast World: Metropolis" story and is a setup for the upcoming Suicide Squad miniseries featuring Dreamer – and at times you can very much tell that this is mean to be a set up story. However, other than the obvious table setting of it all, the story does a really good job of further fleshing out Nia Nal on the pages of comics. It's a pretty solid story overall. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN #4 Several things start to sort of click in Batman and Robin #4 and while there is a significant part of the middle that does still feel a little jumbled in terms of the Bat's attack, the weaving in of who Shush may well be—as well as her history with Damian—is intriguing and makes for an interesting and engaging layer to this story that has, at times, felt a bit superficial. The art in the issue is also really good and very dynamic which makes it visually quite enjoyable and helps do some of the lifting that the story doesn't quite pull off. Batman and Robin #4 is definitely an improvement. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #2 Batman: City of Madness continues its Lovecraftian take on Batman, with the presence of the Batman from Gotham Below seemingly corrupting several of Batman's villains. As always, the highlight of the comic is Christian Ward's art, who brings a very vibrant take to a horror genre usually defined by grays and greens. I also enjoyed that Ward is using Batman villains outside of Joker or Penguin, tapping into some of the rich characters that you wouldn't think would be involved with a cosmic horror Batman story. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #2 Gargoyle of Gotham #2 delves into the conspiracy beneath recent events and exposes connections dating back twenty years to the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents. As Crytoon steps into the background in interrogation sequences, Batman's investigation leads him across Gotham City tracing architecture, Arkham Asylum, protests, and church services. All of this lays out a series of settings that present outstanding gothic aesthetics as Gotham's exterior reflects its mood. The separation between Batman and Bruce Wayne is deepened both in a literal sense as the origins of Batman are re-examined and as Bruce chooses to avoid his public problems. Even as masked men and city leaders suggest a conspiracy older than Batman's roots, Bruce Wayne deepens rifts with Gotham's current residents. Much of Gargoyle of Gotham #2 is dedicated to laying out the tensions and clues of a larger mystery and leaves readers to contemplate many sequences and how they may fit together. It's a tantalizing set of circumstances grounded in Grampá's outstanding action sequences and moody splashes. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #2 DC's holiday crossover continues in a stranger—and honestly, even stronger—fashion. In a short span of time, some major stakes are established in the fight against Krampus, and there are multiple character cameos that are excellently-executed. Jeff Parker's script and Michele Bandini's art know just the right moments to get ridiculous or over-indulgent, while still giving the book an earnest holiday cheer. Don't miss out on this fun, glorious series. Trust me. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DANGER STREET #12 Danger Street #12 is best characterized as anti-climax, although that's a purposeful approach. DC #2 DC'S 'TWAS THE MITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS #1 DC's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas anthology alternates between two types of stories: exercises in holiday stock stories (Lex Luthor gets Scrooged, Booster Gold gets Santa Clause_d, Bunker gets an _It's a Wonderful Life style intervention) and very special messages (Batwoman teaches us about the spirit of Hanukkah, Superman spends a holiday talking someone off a ledge, etc.). The chapters that stick DC characters into familiar holiday stories are mildly amusing if ultimately forgettable fare, while the ones that emphasize a message, well-intentioned as they may be, tend to drag a bit as they're unsubtle enough for the point to be apparent from page one. There are a couple of standout artistic showings in the issue: Andrew Drilon feels like he's showing off in "It's a Bunkerful Life" with eye-catching layouts that had me flipping back to past pages for second looks, and Juan Bobillo gets enough expressiveness into the earlier pages of the issue's closing Bat-mite and Robin story for its ending, which is sweet enough to risk feeling saccharine, to instead feel earned. As a package deal, DC's 'Twas the Mite Before Christmas is hardly essential reading but should satisfy anyone with a craving for holiday heroics. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1079 The key to a good heist story is the reveal of how its pulled off. While I've had my issues with some of the pacing and dissonant tone of Detective Comics during its current arc, I admit that this issue's reveal was fantastic. Everything neatly came together with a plan that used the Orghams planning against them. This was a strong finale to the arc and continues to build upon previous B-stories and character focuses from previous issues. A fun end that sets up a promising next arc. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #6 Hal Jordan and Sinestro finally collide in Green Lantern #6, and the battle is more than worth the wait. Jeremy Adams turns the classic rivalry on its head with a rage powered Sinestro, as a more volatile Sinestro makes for a grander battle compared to the more tactical and focused approach we're used to. The shift in dynamics allows artists Xermanico and Scott Godlewski to swing for the fences in terms of scope, with constructs that loom over the city below and pop off the page courtesy of colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr. The two page spreads in the midst of this chaos are stunning, and the sheer creativity in the constructs and how the fight plays out is one of the series' biggest strong suits. On the other end of the spectrum is the book's ending, which brings the story back to its grounding point and primes things on a more personal level for Hal moving forward, bringing things full circle. Green Lantern continues to capture the heart of what makes this character and this mythology so special, and the ride only looks to get more wild from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 OUTSIDERS #2 The narrative alchemy of the Outsiders' new status quo did take a second to find its footing, but this issue proves just how intriguing the end result can be. As our trio crosses paths with a team from the periphery of DC history, they get engaged into a conflict that equally exposes the heart and the primordial horror of the universe. Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's script really excels, especially in the issue's second half, and the aesthetic from Robert Carey lends itself pretty well to the expansiveness of this issue. I am now more than intrigued by whatever Outsiders might have in store for us next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SPEED FORCE #2 Yes, some readers' mileage on the Gen-Z humor of Speed Force might vary wildly. But the core of the issue, and the conflict it throws its lesser-known protagonists into, is just too good to pass up. Plot and character are balanced out in an equal, earnest measure in Jarrett Williams' script, with a few sequences involving Mr. Terrific being some particularly-good standouts. The art from Daniele di Nicuolo and Francesco Mortarino seamlessly and expressively weaves the chaos together, adding a liveliness to both a high-octane action scene and a small-scale conversation. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN: LOST #9 There's an element of returning toys to the chest in Superman: Lost #9 as solutions are produced to avoid change in Superman's slowly resumed status quo. TITANS: BEAST WORLD #2 The latest DC-wide crossover continues to follow along on the road set up by the solid premiere issue, and while there are elements that come off a little more humorous than horrifying, it still accomplishes it still hits a high bar. Seeing Batman transformed into a wolf and Black Adam transformed into a lion, running amuck, is a bit jarring but Taylor and Reis are able to breathe life into the concept. Reis especially is doing some of the best work of his career here. While I think that the second issue doesn't quite live up to its predecessor, mostly when it focuses on the animalistic heroes and villains, the second issue only stumbles slightly in its full sprint. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR – GOTHAM #1 Comic book crossover events often result in a sea of one-shots and tie-ins in ongoing series to help focus on characters that might not get the spotlight in the main series. With the current one-shot focusing on Gotham City, it does a solid enough job of justifying its existence here. There's a lot of fun to be had specifically when it comes to the Red Hood's story, which has some jaw-dropping art and character work, along with chuckles to be had with Killer Croc going on a rampage because the animalistic victims are getting in on his "schtick". While I do wish this did a bit more to get new readers up to speed, this definitely is a fun and light read that works well within the parameters of the hilarious concept of Beast World. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #4 There's plenty to be admired in the final installment of Waller vs. Wildstorm as it takes both itself and the world it intends to reflect seriously. Following the climactic events of issue #3, this installment is entirely focused on the fallout as it covers a series of high-level meetings adjudicating where credit and blame lie. Readers familiar with the U.S. intelligence state will recognize the ambitions, perspectives, and carnage bound up in these fictional nations and powers as reflecting reality. Yet beyond that verisimilitude in which the most effective amoral actors rise to implement more cruelty, there's not much in the way of effective comic book production present. Across 32 pages there's hardly a single page not focused on talking heads; even when characters are literally lifted into space, the emphasis is placed on discussing shifting power dynamics. It's a concept well suited to the prose provided by Lois Lane's report, but resulting in a comic book that's often dull and lacking any visual invention to display these ideas. Understanding and ideas about the geopolitical perspective contained in Waller vs. Wildstorm fail to reflect a similar appreciation for the medium it utilizes and causes this ambitious miniseries to ultimately come up short. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #3 Riley Rossmo has long been an artist whose work I seek out. And yet, I don't know that his fluid, dreamy style has ever been as well-suited to a book (okay, maybe Martian Manhunter) as it is to Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, a series about a character who stands on the precipice of dreams. As writer Robert Venditti makes clear in this issue, Dodds views dreams as a suitable alternative to death, and that's why he developed his pacifying sleep gas to disable enemies rather than kill them. However, Venditti draws a straight line between the Sandman's gas gun and the chemical warfare that becomes a bloody stain on 20th-century history, turning Dodd's dreams into nightmares as he realizes his stolen prototype gas formulas may be a prelude to future horrors. It's fitting that the Sandman's new nemesis should take on the moniker "the Fog" as a potential allusion to "the fog of war," but given a more literal realization. It's reminiscent of the famous "Amor Wars" storyline that ran in Iron Man in the late 1980s but with arguably more depth because of how deeply Dodd's pacifism is embedded in his mental image of the Sandman as a hero. Wesley Dodds: The Sandman continues to be one of the best-looking comic books published today, full of well-realized characters and compelling mysteries with meaningful moral weight. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #6 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] As the title of this review states, World's Finest lives up to its name when it comes to DC's superhero roster. Truth be told, I didn't realize World's Finest: Teen Titans was a mini-series to start, leaving me heavy-hearted that this issue was its last. However, that's a great feeling to have when it comes to the impact that a comic book series can have on its readers. Mark Waid truly has created something special with the "World's Finest" line and I hope that the excellent ending of Teen Titans, and the issues proceeding it, will open the floor to more modern takes on DC's Silver Age. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1 BLADE #6 Blade studies under his archenemy turned strained ally Dracula for training in Blade #6. It's a familiar scenario played in a familiar fashion. There are master and pupil dynamics in which Dracula uses obtuse lessons and metaphor to reveal new abilities and perspectives to Blade; there are dark mirror dynamics in which Dracula slyly suggest the two have more in common than Blade allows. Both of these elements are as trope-laden as one might fear and the revelations about Blade's abilities to tap into an ill-defined evil aren't terribly impressive on the page as using his arms instead of swords to split people in two isn't a dramatic visual change. Blade #6 is certainly competent in its telling and suggests a dynamic between Marvel's most famous vampire and vampire hunter that could be worth exploring, but it's largely dull terrain in this telling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 Steve's character is about the only thing this book as going for it, and for someone whose alter ego is the series title he isn't given nearly enough to save the story from itself. Sure, the intentions might be in the right place, but good intentions don't automatically make something interesting. And, unfortunately, the character designs don't do the book many favors. Sharon Carter appears in just a couple of pages and she gets at least three different faces in that span. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1 out of 5 DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1 What's most deflating in Daredevil: Gang War #1 is that its protagonist could be replaced by seemingly any superhero and their dialogue, actions, and perspective would be almost entirely unchanged. Elektra Natchios is a distinctive character in the Marvel pantheon and placing this hyper-competent assassin in the role of nonlethal guardian creates an interesting dynamic that is present nowhere in these pages. Daredevil is easily foiled by villains who hardly register in an action sequence seemingly driven by plot as she responds to events like she's reading a guide to superhero tropes. It makes Elektra seem foolish or naive and wastes entire pages showing her creep about warehouses with few opportunities to display the sorts of fast-paced and violent action sequences that makes here such a stellar anti-hero in comics. With artwork and story that seem to color by numbers, the only compliment that can be afforded to Daredevil: Gang War #1 can be shared with many merchandising promotions featuring Marvel characters: it is competently displayed. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 DARK X-MEN #5 In its final issue, Dark X-Men focuses on Madelyne Pryor, who has always been what the story is really about. That shouldn't be shocking as she is, after all, both the ringleader of this oddball team of X-Men and the villain of the story. It does result in the other characters in the book feeling like they're given distractions to keep them busy rather than a meaningful conclusion on their own. Some live, some die, some abandon the group midbattle, and the issue tries to use these outcomes as a spectrum of redemptive, or non-redemptive, character growth. Some monsters can't be tamed, and some can be better, but by saying so much the issue winds up feeling like it is saying very little, putting a footnote that says, "yeah, but maybe not" at the end of Maddy's decision to remain on the side of the angels. The artwork remains as appropriately dark as it has been, setting a grim mood, but much of the action feels uninspired, perhaps because the real conflict is in the staredown between the Goblin Queens while other threats previously built up as formidable fall fairly quickly. Still, there are enough surprising moments in the issue, the kind you're a little surprised they got away with, to keep the issue from being boring, despite is unwieldiness. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9 Guardians of the Galaxy delivers another truly stunning issue, combining a stand-alone premise with some fascinating implications for the team going forward. To say any more would spoil (and do a disservice to) the delightful and cathartic story that unfolds, with Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing continuing to have a distinct grasp on each Guardian's characterization. Kev Walker's art is particularly great in this installment, with some inventive fight scenes (and a few cameos) that are worth lingering on. Overall, this issue further cements why this current run of Guardians is working so well. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL THOR #5 Immortal Thor's first arc ends as brilliantly as it began. Al Ewing redefines what it means to be Thor. No longer is Thor's strength in the ability to wield the storm, but the fact that he is worthy of doing so, his virtue becoming not a test to pass or a price to pay for power, but an asset. Along with the conclusion of the Utgard-Thor's showdown with the new Thor Corps, Immortal Thor #5 gives us the origin of the Utgard gods, those first elder gods who preceded mortals. Marvel #2 LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 Luke Cage: Gang War #2 proves the first issue wasn't a fluke, this miniseries is the most egregiously banal repetition of superhero cliches bundled in a meaningless tie-in imaginable; it exceeds satire. If one were to take a drink every time Luke Cage spouts reheated dialogue without a spark of voice, they would most likely be hospitalized. Banter between the supporting cast is every bit as egregious if not worse with punchlines landing on long-dead horses. The underlying premise remains nonsensical as Cage's barely-there mask suddenly convinces police officers not to arrest him for vigilantism and comes off for no reason at all while he stands in the middle of the street. Action sequences place the most dully costumed collection of New York's superheroes against a wall of gray, generic goons in panels that convey no change and simply project the aesthetic of action. There are an abundance of panels that will make even the most ardent fans of Cage regret this endeavor, but to provide readers one last warning: When Danny Rand enters a room with the issue's villain, that villain graciously introduces him as "formerly Iron Fist, but still C.E.O. of the Rand Corporation" to no one but the reader. Leave it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 Three issues in, Marvel Zombie: Black, White & Blood still hasn't proven the need for more Marvel Zombies content. But once again it still manages to knock the reader off their feet with at least one excellent zombified short story. This time around it's a Black Widow tale, diving into just how efficient she'd be in an apocalyptic setting given her decades as a spy and her willingness to fight even when it looks as though she has nothing left. It's sandwiched between a visually interesting Demon Days story and a Disco Era Luke Cage story that starts off promising but loses its focus too quickly. If you pick it up go ahead and jump to the middle chapter. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 What a great debut issue for Miles Morales' entry into the Gang War crossover event. The art by Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza, and Cory Petit has never looked better, and there's enough space given to catch reader's up on Miles' latest escapades before the action kicks into high gear. I love that instead of Miles relying on Peter Parker, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing get to guest star and help out. Plus, it wouldn't be a street-level gang war without Miles' Uncle Aaron getting involved. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #30 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] "The Final Moments of Moon Knight" has officially arrived, and yet in many ways, Moon Knight #30 reads like a hopeful beginning as much as it does a heartwrenching conclusion. Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Cory Petit craft a thrilling, heartfelt, and ultimately satisfying ending for Marc Spector's story that also sets up an exciting new era for the Moon Knight legacy. Moon Knight #30 also showcases how strong Marc Spector's supporting cast has become over the course of the series, so while many will find it difficult to say goodbye to their favorite hero (for now), the future of this unpredictable Moon Knight family remains incredibly exciting. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 PUNISHER #2 The second issue of Punisher continues the trend started by the first, a good Punisher story that still doesn't quite give its new character any reason to really be here. Series writer David Pepose does prove that he has tricks up his sleeve with a major narrative surprise, but the fact remains nothing happening with this Punisher couldn't have happened with the last Punisher. Artist Dave Wachter does a great job with the action beats in the follow-up issue, showcasing movement and spacial awareness in one particularly gruesome stairwell fight that should have Punisher fans excited for the future. Like with Punisher #1, the series is good but still hasn't quite found its own voice to make it different. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #4 Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy returns with another clunky issue this week. Though the plot does move forward, the issue's obtuse turns are hardly anything to dwell upon. A meaty cliffhanger will have fans curious about the next issue, but overall, Silver Surfer's sheen is dulled here. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #1

Other Publishers #2 THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #5 As The Enfield Gang Massacre gets ready to yee its last haw, it's setting itself to go out with thunderous applause. Draped against the backdrop of any ol' Western, Condon has managed to write a story that has flavors of Sherlock and Benoit Blanc, juggling the difference in genres and tone with ease. Combined with the particularly brutal work of Phillips this issue, The Enfield Gang Massacre is nothing short of a rootin' good time. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #2 There's a lot going on In Faceless and the Family, and it's easy to get lost in a story and world constructed like this. Luckily for comic readers, Lesniewski makes it a blast to follow along with his topsy-turvy layouts and intricately woven paneling. A colorless comic can only work under the exactly right instance, and Lesniewski continues to nail it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 A HAUNTED GIRL #3 A Haunted Girl #3 gets right back on track pulling together elements from the first and second issues to finally get things moving as Cleo accepts that she's part of something big, apocalyptic, and real and begins to push past her own challenges and darkness to do something about it. Unfortunately for Cleo—but fortunately for readers—there's a big twist in who she is trusting. It's expertly paced in terms of getting things moving and setting the story up for a bigger conflict. The only real "problem" here is that we're so close to the end of this miniseries that one cant help but wonder if things are going to be rushed now that we've gotten things rolling. Given how much A Haunted Girl #3 covers, it's a valid concern. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 Alabaster rolls into its final chapter with big momentum, but unfortunately the conclusion is buried by its shift to other characters and extensive dialogue. To this point the story has primarily focused on Bait and his struggles to do his job while forming personal relationships within the house, and the conclusion of issue #19 had him on the edge of death with the tension turned up to 11. That's why it's disappointing to see Bait not even involved with the battle, and Bait ends up as a side character in his own story. The attention moves to everyone but him, and when he is the focus, it's often because someone else is causing him harm directly or by killing someone he cares for. By the time we get to the next part of his journey, there's just more trauma being inflicted, and even if that wasn't the case, the amount of dialogue taking place throughout is extensive, to the point that it starts to run together and lose its punch. The very end does tease something intriguing, but it's not enough to overcome what's already transpired, leading to a finale that unfortunately doesn't stick the landing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2 out of 5 INVASIVE #1 Invasive is horrifying in all the right ways as its first issue has gone live. The series begins with a grim look at surgical greed, and things progress when a detective an doctor meet. From there, a bloody cliffhanger introduces the story's big villains, and they are something right out of a horror novel. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #4 I'd have a much better time with Junior Baker if I flipped through just the art and tried to determine what story was being told without any dialogue directing me. Like I've said before in reviews of previous issues, a story trying so hard to do so many heady things at once will appeal to some, but not very many. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KILL MORE #3 Kill More has a, pardon the pun, killer concept that is able to be nasty when it wants to be, but can sometimes miss the forest for the trees. With so many serial killers being put on the board by the creative team here, you can often get lost in the shuffle. As a series, Kill More has been exceptionally dialogue heavy which has its strengths and weaknesses. Some of the exposition by characters can sometimes soften the blow of some of the harsher, more surprising moments that Scott Bryan Wilson nd Max Alan Fuchs are looking to hammer home. I think Kill More remains fine enough, but it needs a spark to really get the engine running with its unique premise that feels like its stalking the reader around each corner, but doesn't deliver the killing blow. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MASTERPIECE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] I'm ready to see how Emma takes on the name Masterpiece, what type of heist she cooks up, and who rounds out her crew. Since she's a teenager, one can only imagine who she turns to and what their specific set of skills are. Also, you know her parents will make a grand entrance at some point down the line, so we have that to look forward to as well. Masterpiece may look like a slow burn on the surface, but it should be more than worth the wait. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

OPERATION SUNSHINE #3

Operation Sunshine #3 is, in many ways, very much like the previous issue in that Zebrowski and Parks throw a lot of things at the reader in a very complex story, but keep missing bits that would make the journey easier to follow and understand – it's the comic book equivalent of taking the stairs two at a time and every so often missing one and stumbling. The issue very quickly attempts to make clear a couple of fuzzy bits form issue #2 but then sends Hex and Steve off on a side quest of sorts that itself introduces more complications before kicking things back to Anwar for a confrontation that not only doesn't seem to make a ton of sense, but also relies on some visual jokes (and rather lowbrow ones at that). It's an interesting read—Hex's history at this point is proving to be more compelling than the actual plot of the book—but the issue just serves to illustrate that this is less a vampire epic and more of a jumbled and tangled mess of things that isn't bad, but needs a lot more direction and a lot less jokes to work. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PHANTOM ROAD #7 Phantom Road seems to zig-zag more than any other Lemire-ian tale, with this issue possibly being the most solid evidence of that. Throughout the two covers of Phantom Road #7, our protagonists take just a few steps as the script injects more mysticism than ever before, almost to the point of incoherency. There's a whole lot happening here and seven issues in, much of still doesn't really make any bit of sense. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 QUICK STOPS II #1 Tracing the origins of Mooby back to a bullied kindergartener is a wonderful idea, but the execution doesn't stand up to the concept itself. Kevin Smith has evolved as a writer since his early days as a filmmaker, but this Quick Stops series feels like he brought back some of the worst attributes of his past self. There's a way to have characters talk about sex that feels natural and adds to the story, this just isn't it at all. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #27 The second trial has begun in the great Catalyst War, and Marshall is the first one up to bat. Radiant Black #27 is actually part one of a two issue story released in the same week, and while both issues have the same central starting point, the characters that lead them shake things up considerably. Marshall leads the charge in issue #27, and as a result leans more into the action thrill ride aspect of the series. Writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark continuously keep Marshall on his heels throughout the issue, leading to high octane battles and brutal twists that artist Eduardo Frigate and colorist Raul Angulo bring to marvelous life. Granted, there's nothing we didn't necessarily know revealed about Marshall throughout, and when compared to issue #27.5 there are some elements that I preferred, but overall this is still a strong issue that is setting the stage for bigger things to come. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #27.5 Radiant Black #27 puts Marshall in the spotlight as the second trial beings, but that is flipped on its head for Radiant Black #27.5, which puts Nathan in the driver's seat. While the main beats of the story is the same as #27, #27.5 feels far different thanks to the approach and demeanor of its lead. Writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark take advantage of Nathan's more nuanced and less aggressive approach, and that allows the interactions throughout the issue to yield more fruit. Speaking of interactions, Nathan and Satomi play off each other immensely well, and bringing Satomi in delivers the punch (no pun intended) the book needs to balance out Nathan's more thoughtful approach. Artist Thobias Daneluz and colorist Rod Fernandes knock her sequences out of the park, though they don't disappoint with Nathan either when he finally gets to cut loose. All of the various elements came together quite well in Radiant Black #27.5, and of the two, this is the issue that left me wanting more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 ROGUE SUN #17 The world-building that once made Rogue Sun such a fun comic is beginning to smother the story. Now nearly two years into its run, the title wants to be something much larger than it is, taking the focus nearly entirely off the eponymous vigilante and placing it on an ensemble of heroes and villains that haven't earned a second of the spotlight. 