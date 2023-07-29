Marvel Reveals Fantastic Four's The Thing as Venom in New Preview

As the calendar races towards October, Marvel is preparing for spooky season in a big way. Starting this week, the publisher is releasing its What If...? Dark series, showcasing some of the stable's most popular characters in curious predicaments. In one scenario, Ben Grimm's The Thing is the one that gets stuck with the Venom symbiote instead of Spider-Man immediately following the events of the initial Secret Wars.

Other Dark entries will ask the questions: What if Asgard's God of Mischief was worthy of wielding the mighty Mjolnir? What if the night Gwen Stacy died was the night Gwen lived — and Spider-Man died? What if a symbiote bonded with Ben Grimm instead of Peter Parker? What if Marc Spector did not live to become the avatar of Khonshu?

WHAT IF...? DARK: VENOM #1

WHAT IF…BEN GRIMM BECAME VENOM? When BEN GRIMM returns to Earth after his exploration of space post-SECRET WARS, he finds that the FANTASTIC FOUR has trapped a helpless Klyntar symbiote in Reed's lab! But is that symbiote really helpless? Or is it truly one of the most dangerous symbiotes in the galaxy? Witness the birth of a brand-new VENOM!

Written by: Stephanie Phillips

Art by: Jethro Morales, Israel Silva

Cover by: Philip Tan, Jay Leisten, Rachelle Rosenberg

Page Count: 36 Pages

Release Date: August 2, 2023

Keep scrolling the preview for the upcoming issue!