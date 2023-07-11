Mission: Impossible Star Vanessa Kirby Speaks Out on Playing Fantastic Four's Sue Storm for Marvel Reboot

One Marvel project that little has been revealed about is the studio's highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, one of the most hyped superhero flicks of recent memory. Though Marvel Studios has confirmed Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is going to direct the project, no members of the First Family have been cast. Because of the open casting, fans have been left to wildly speculate which actors could play which roles, leading to the ever-popular fan casting of Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, a.k.a. Invisible woman.

Kirby's definitely willing to step into the role, telling Variety it'd be an honor to jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "It would be an honor to play Sue Storm," Kirby said on the red carpet for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I. "She's amazing, and it'd be a complete honor."

Is Vanessa Kirby in Fantastic Four?

Monday's comments haven't been the first time the Mission: Impossible star has addressed the fancasting. Speaking with ComicBook.com in June, she had a similar sentiment. Shakman himself told us earlier this year that a lot of the casting rumors were "crazy."

"There are a lot out there, man. They really are. It's pretty crazy. As I learned from WandaVision, too, it is so lovely to see the level of engagement that fans have with this material, because I'm a fan too, and I have been reading Fantastic Four since I was a kid," Shakman said. "I love these characters. I love the chance that we have to bring them to the MCU and I really want to get it right and I know that everybody out there is really excited and feels passionate in the same way wanting to get it right. And so I encourage it. I think it's great. But yeah, I have no early answers for anyone today about casting."

The film is being directed by Matt Shakman from a script by MCU newcomers Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. The Fantastic Four movie is currently slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

