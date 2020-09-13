The Walking Dead Deluxe's Charlie Adlard Covers Released by Image Comics

The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard and Image Comics have revealed six-part connecting covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe, the previously announced full-color re-release of the comic books penned by creator Robert Kirkman. The "deluxe revival," presenting the 193-issue zombie saga in full color for the first time, will also feature variant covers from artists David Finch, Julian Totino Tedesco, Arthur Adams, and original Walking Dead artist Tony Moore. Adlard wouldn't take over penciling duties until The Walking Dead #7 in 2004, staying on the book through its super-sized final issue released in July 2019.

Image and Skybound have released high-definition versions of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 covers from Adlard, which connect to form Adlard's interpretation of Volume 1 "Days Gone Bye."

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 is available to own starting Wednesday, October 7, with subsequent issues released twice monthly starting in November. The "definitive presentation" of the story won't be collected in trade paperback form "any time soon," according to Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment.