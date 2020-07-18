The Walking Dead Getting Full Color Rerelease

Just announced at the Skybound: Past, Present, and Future during Skybound Xpo is that Robert Kirkman is returning to The Walking Dead, sort of. The writer's award winning series will be republished issue by issue later this year but in full color for the very first time. Dave McCaig will color this "deluxe revival" of the series which will also feature variant covers from artists like David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Arthur Adams. Each of the variants will commemorate major character introductions and the series’ most memorable twists and turns.

The first issue of The Walking Dead Deluxe will hit comic store shelves on October 7 with two issues to be released every month following. Readers should also know that these versions of the comics won't be collected in trade paperback form for quite a while, so if you're planning to trade wait then know you're in for the long haul.

Kirkman also confirmed that each of the issues will include a new installment of “The Cutting Room Floor,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series with the writer's original handwritten plots coupled with commentary on abandoned storylines and plot points that may have changed along the way.

Check out a preview of one of David Finch's covers along with samples of some of the first pages as they appear in full color.