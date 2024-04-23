The Weekly Pull: Green Arrow, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Men, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new chapter of Green Arrow, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series finale, and some classic X-Men comics. Plus, the cartoon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enter the Turtle-verse, Dick Tracy returns, the latest launch from new publisher DSTLRY, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Dick Tracy #1 (Photo: Geraldo BOrges, Mark Englery, Mad Cave Studios) Written by Michael Moreci

Art by Geraldo Borges

Colors by Mark Englert

Letters by Jim Campbell

Dick Tracy's legacy in multimedia has definitely been filled with some ups and downs, but it has been absolutely fascinating to see how the character has endured for nearly a century. This week brings about a new chapter in the square-jawed detective's story, courtesy of a new comic relaunch from Mad Cave Studios. I'm definitely curious to see how this week's debut issue strikes a chord for old and new fans alike. — Jenna Anderson

Green Arrow #11 (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, and Sean Izaakse

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Lettering by Troy Peteri

I remain so thankful that Green Arrow has been upgraded to an ongoing series because there are surely plenty more ArrowFam stories down the pipeline. But I am very excited to see the response to this week's issue, which does serve as the penultimate installment of the initial 12-issue plan for the title. Finally, the latest chapter in the beef between Oliver Queen and Malcolm Merlyn begins to be written — and what it sets up from there is definitely exciting. — Jenna Anderson

Spectregraph #1 (Photo: Christian Ward, DSTLRY) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Christian Ward

Colors by Christian Ward

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

James Tynion IV has staked a claim to being the best horror writer in the current comics scene and it's difficult to contest that claim with critically-acclaimed series like Something Is Killing The Children and The Nice House On The Lake continuing to expand their stories, even as Tynion prepares to deliver something new with artist Christian Ward from the exciting new publisher DSTLRY this week. Readers received a sneak peak of Spectregraph at the start of the year in The Devil's Cut, and in fewer than a dozen pages it was an obvious stand-out, even amidst a stellar collection of creators and concepts. That's no surprise given the talent involved. Tynion's appreciation of horror is wide-ranging with a clear appreciation for how the genre highlights and challenges modern conflicts. Spectregraph #1 prepares readers to interrogate the concept of ghosts within the framing of current technological developments and raises questions of how much we can really understand and control in such a chaotic world. Ward delivers both the flesh-and-blood characters and spectral terrors in a style unlike anything else in comics today. Watercolor-like aesthetics embrace the fluidity of undefined forms and make brief glimpses of otherworldly forms in a single panel unnerving. Whether readers are looking to think critically or simply scare their socks off, there's no doubt that Spectregraph #1 will deliver the goods this week in whatever format it's found. -- Chase Magnett

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #12 (Photo: Sarah Myer, IDW Publishing) Written by Erik Burnham

Art by Sarah Myer

The multiverse is all the rage these days, and with it being the franchise's 40th anniversary, it isn't all that surprising to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles getting in on the act (and not for the first time; see also 2007's Turtles Forever movie). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, IDW Publishing's all-ages series inspired by the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book that ran alongside it for years, is kicking off a new arc titled "Ogglympics." The arc sees the iconic '87 cartoon Turtles that are this series' heroes summoned by Mister Ogg (an impish creature in the same vein as Superman's Mr. Mxyzptlk) into competition with a dream team of Turtles from across the "Turtle-verse": Leonardo from Kevin Eastman and Peter Larid's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, Donatello from the 2003 cartoon series, Michelangelo from the CG-animated 2012 television series, Raphael from Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Jennika from IDW's own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book continuity. Is this all fan service? Maybe! But even if that's all it amounts to, it still sounds like a good time for longtime TMNT fans. -- Jamie Lovett

Universal Monsters: Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives! #1 (Photo: Matthew Roberts, Image Comics) Written by Ram V and Dan Watters

Art by Matthew Roberts

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Matthew Roberts and Dave Stewart

I did not expect a revival of Golden Age Hollywood's most famous monster movies to be one of the most exciting lines of comic books in 2024, but here we are. After the simply superb Universal Monsters: Dracula reimagined the story of Bela Lugosi's debut in the iconic role (with some of Martin Simmonds' very best narrative artwork), Universal Monsters returns for its sophomore outing in Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives! #1 this week. The new miniseries features writers Ram V (These Savage Shores, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) and Dan Watters (Home Sick Pilots, Lucifer) and artist Matthew Roberts (Manifest Destiny) taking a different approach to the infamous "Gillman." As the credited titles make clear, all of the creators involved are familiar with horror in comics – having individually created some of the most compelling and original horror comics of the past 10 years already. What's more is that V and Watters have already showcased what outstanding collaborators they are in the deeply disturbed pair of current Image Comics' titles: The One Hand and The Six Fingers. With a pedigree like this, it's impossible to deny the potential found in resurfacing this classic concept with such talented creators. Although it has been 70 years since the Creature first appeared on film screens, themes of colonialism and environmental predation have only grown more relevant in the intervening decades; it's bound to be a thrill witnessing how they will tackle these big ideas and the legendary creature as a new story begins this Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett

The X-Men #130 (Photo: John Romita Jr., Terry Austin, John Constanza, Marvel Comics) Written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne

Art by John Byrne and Terry Austin

Colors by Glynis Wein

Lettering by Tom Orzecchowski

I will always champion beloved issues getting facsimile reprints — but this new printing of Uncanny X-Men #130 is undeniably special. Not only does it chronicle a pivotal chapter in the Dark Phoenix Saga, but it serves as the first appearance of mutant pop star Dazzler, which has caused the book to skyrocket in popularity amid rumors that Taylor Swift might be playing her in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine. As a fan of facsimiles, a Dazzler fan, and a Swiftie, I'm definitely excited to score a reasonably-priced copy of this. — Jenna Anderson