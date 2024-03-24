X-Men '97: New Preview Shows the Team Confronting Magneto

X-Men '97 rode a wave of nostalgia onto Disney+ last week as the highly-anticipated sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series debuted its first two episodes. The show's next episode will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, the same day that X-Men '97 #1 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and digital comics apps. Written by Steve Foxe and drawn by Salva Espin, Marvel Comics' X-Men '97 serves as a prequel to Disney+'s X-Men '97 show, filling in the gap between where X-Men: The Animated Series ends and where X-Men '97 begins. The first issue shows the X-Men – Cyclops, Bishop, Wolverine, Jubilee, and Storm – battling Magneto, who became their new mentor and leader in X-Men '97's second episode.

The battle goes poorly, exacerbating the friction that has been growing between Wolverine and Cyclops ever since what happened to Professor X, forcing Storm to break it up. You can see for yourself in the preview below.

X-Men '97 #1 goes on sale on March 27th. X-Men '97 debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.