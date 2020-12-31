The X-Men Can Now Spy on Just About Anyone

✖

The X-Men and all mutantkind have a new home on the island of Krakoa, and thanks to the powerful abilities of the island and their own ingenuity and abilities, they've found new ways to utilize the partnership. Everything from creating medicines to help extend life to gates that can grow and allow travel from anywhere in the world (even the moon), they've found some powerful and unique combinations. The latest example of that will greatly enhance their covert operations, which are primarily handled by their X-Force team, and it essentially allows the X-Men to spy on pretty much anyone they want to, which is pretty impressive and kind of scary at the same time. Spoilers incoming for Wolverine #8 so if you haven't read the issue you've been warned.

In the issue, we find out about The Singing Stones, which are described as "Krakoan biotech capable of absorbing sound for storage and replay." It might sound like an ordinary listening device, but it appears extremely adaptable and easily planted in just about any location, making it extremely valuable to intelligence operations in Krakoa.

(Photo: Marvel)

Some of the places this tech is currently placed are listed as in the office of a Senator, the paving stones of the patio of a CEO of a premier online retailer, the countertops in the kitchen of a billionaire at his ski villa, and on the cross mounted on the wall of a private quarters.

We also get recording samples of these conversations, giving us a hint at who they are (or who they are based on in real life) and their opinions on Mutants, the X-Men, and Krakoa in general.

This is yet another tool the X-Men have at their disposal thanks to the powerful nature of Krakoa and the inventiveness of Forge. Yes I know Beast was involved too but frankly, he's still in timeout for being horrible so I'm not giving him credit.

Wolverine #8 is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Viktor Bogdanovic and Adam Kubert, and you can find the official description below.

"CELEBRATING 350 ISSUES OF THE SOLO ADVENTURES OF WOLVERINE! Someone’s making moves against WOLVERINE’S old crew TEAM X, and it’s leaving bodies dropped and artifacts stolen. A mystery unfurls as Logan picks up the scent of his old compatriot, the mutant known as MAVERICK! Don’t miss this special over-sized issue celebrating Logan’s history while kicking off the next arc and serving as a jumping on point for new readers!"

Wolverine #8 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!