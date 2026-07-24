Three Teens Take on the Apocalypse in No Gods, No Masters #1 First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s happened to the best of us: an ordinary day is going along when something completely unexpected turns everything on its head. For most of us that means being hit with a surprise project at work or coming out to find a parking ticket on our car or even the Wi-Fi going down at exactly the wrong moment. But what happens when the unexpected isn’t the mundane but the extraordinary—and by extraordinary we mean the sudden arrival of a kaiju when you’re just trying to survive detention? That’s the premise of No Gods, No Masters, a new BOOM! Studios series from writer Julio Anta and artist Jacoby Salcedo.

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The series follows a group of three New York City teenagers who have pretty much nothing in common who are suddenly thrust into a fight for survival when a kaiju suddenly (and violently) emerges, throwing everyone into what is pretty much the apocalypse. And, if that wasn’t high stakes enough, things center around Felipe, who is still adjusting to life in the Big Apple and not only has to deal with the kaiju, but needs his classmates to help him rescue his mom from a subway station, too. It promises to be a wild ride—and ComicBook has an exclusive first look.

An Already Not Great Day Just Got So Much Worse for Felipe and Co.

In the first look at No Gods, No Masters #1, we pick up the story from the beginning, with Felipe and his classmate Malik stuck in detention after an altercation between the two led to fisticuffs. They’ve already largely mended fences when their peer Jeanie show sup to facilitate along with a faculty member, but that doesn’t last. Before things can be fully worked out, all hell breaks loose and if you thought the presences of an adult was going to make things a little easier, well, just scroll through our preview to see how that goes.

While we don’t get a look at the kaiju destroying New York, we do get a sense for our main characters. Malik’s an athlete with a promising future after getting a baseball scholarship. Felipe is struggling to figure out how he’s going to continue to work after his bike was seized, and Jeanie is in foster care with a home life that isn’t one she wants to deal with or talk about. Straight out of the gate, you want to root for them—even if the monsters they face might be larger than life.

Here’s everything you need to know about No Gods, No Masters #1: When afternoon detention is interrupted by the sudden and violent emergence of a kaiju, three New York City teenagers with seemingly nothing in common will band together to survive the apocalypse! Catch the debut of an all-new series from writer Julio Anta and artist Jacoby Salcedo that tells a different kind of kaiju story! Felipe is still getting accustomed to life in New York City, when a kaiju ravages Manhattan, he’ll need the help of two of his classmates to rescue his mom from a wrecked subway station. From the Eisner-nominated team behind Frontera and This Land Is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story comes a new adventure that, amid the blockbuster destruction of a kaiju rampage, focuses on the people and communities most impacted. The book goes on sale September 2nd. Final order cutoff is July 27th.

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