10 Best Post-Apocalyptic Comic Series, Ranked

In the world of comic books, the threat of doomsday is a near-constant, yet most of the time it does not come to fruition thanks to the actions of virtuous heroes. However, there are many stories in which heroes fail to prevent the apocalypse, and the remnants of humanity must try to survive in a world where society has collapsed. From movies, TV Shows, video games, to comics, post-apocalyptic settings have offered a wealth of compelling narratives and complex worldbuilding. DC, Marvel, Image, and many other comic companies have offered their own creative interpretations of a post-apocalyptic Earth. Comics about the end of the world can show how the best and worst in people emerge when survival is on the line.

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From nuclear holocausts to zombie outbreaks, there are plenty of ways that civilization as we know it can crumble into anarchy. Yet even in these harsh worlds, post-apocalyptic stories can show humanity’s ingenuity and resilience in the face of Armageddon. Even at the end of the world, there’s always potential for new stories.

10) Tank Girl

Image Courtesy of Titan Comics

In a post-apocalyptic Australia ravaged by nuclear war, only the truly mad can survive. Tank Girl is a British hyper-violent comic that draws heavily on 80s punk culture. The story follows the misadventures of the destructive and chaotic Rebecca Buck, aka Tank Girl, who unsurprisingly drives and lives inside a massive tank. She’s joined by her anthropomorphic kangaroo boyfriend Booga, and together they get into all sorts of trouble while also trying to hunt down the people responsible for bringing about the apocalypse. Tank Girl is the definition of pure insanity, with kooky characters and a striking art style that serves as a subversive counter-culture action-adventure series.

9) Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

An underrated gem of DC Comics created by Jack Kirby, Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth follows the titular hero as he tries to survive a world straight out of Planet of the Apes. Centuries after a devastating event known as the Great Disaster, humanity is all but extinct, and various anthropomorphic animals have taken over the Earth. Kamandi was born in a bunker and thereby avoided the effects of the Great Disaster. Kamandi eventually leaves his bunker and begins an endless trek through this technologically advanced world of gorillas, tigers, dogs, rats, and more. The brilliant Dr. Canus and the noble Prince Tuftan join Kamandi. With its creative setting and engaging characters, Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth is a fun pulp adventure-inspired series.

8) Geiger

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

In a grim future where most of the world has been reduced to a radioactive wasteland and no human can survive without a hazmat suit, Tariq Geiger is a walking nuclear reactor. The Image Comics series Geiger follows the titular hero who, while putting his family in a bomb shelter, was bathed in the radiation of nuclear bombs. After the nuclear holocaust ravaged the planet, Geiger traverses the badlands with his two-headed dog to protect the innocent. Nicknamed the Glowing Man, Geiger’s entire body can light up with radiation and melt anyone who gets in his way. Geiger is an immensely engaging character who is a post-apocalyptic superhero and a beacon of hope for the people of the irradiated wastelands.

7) Wonder Woman: Dead Earth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Part of DC’s Black Label, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth offers the darkest story ever to involve Diana of Themyscira. After waking up from a several-century-long coma, Wonder Woman is horrified to discover that the Earth has been reduced to a post-apocalyptic nightmare filled with bloodthirsty mutants. Naturally, Wonder Woman does her best to protect the last remnants of humanity from these terrifying monstrosities. However, as Wonder Woman learns more about this world and the creatures that inhabit it, she must grapple with the possibility that she’s the one who triggered the apocalypse that ruined the planet. Yet, even with its dark aesthetic and visceral violence, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth is a tale of redemption and hope for a better future.

6) East of West

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Image Comics’ East of West offers an apocalypse of Biblical proportions. In this alternate history, the American Civil War lasted for decades, with the country splintered into seven warring nations. These countries only entered an uneasy truce in 1908, after a gigantic asteroid struck Earth and a great apocalyptic prophecy was foretold. The story is set in the 2060s and follows the Horseman of Death as he travels across the Wild West-like wasteland on a quest for revenge and to find his family. Meanwhile, the other three Horsemen of the Apocalypse are set on completing their world-ending mission. East of West is an all-time great with engaging worldbuilding and amazing characters.

5) Y: The Last Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In a unique take on the apocalypse, DC’s Y: The Last Man sees every mammal on Earth with a Y chromosome suddenly wiped out by a deadly plague. With half the planet’s population gone and the threat of total extinction on the horizon, humanity falls into chaos. Of course, as the title suggests, the series follows the last two surviving males on Earth: a human named Yorick and his pet monkey, Ampersand. Together, along with several other interesting characters, they try to traverse and survive this strange new world. Y: The Last Man is a brilliant story full of intriguing interpersonal drama, moments of levity, and biting political commentary. It’s a compelling tale that takes full advantage of the world it created.

4) Sweet Tooth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

An incredible series from DC’s Vertigo imprint, Sweet Tooth is a tragic yet heartwarming tale of prejudice and hope in a ravaged world. In this post-apocalyptic future, society collapsed after a deadly virus wiped out a significant portion of the human population. Around the same time, animal-human hybrids began to be born, with many questions regarding their origins remaining. One hybrid boy, Gus, must travel across the land with a ragtag group of humans and hybrids to find a new home while uncovering his own origins. Gus and his friends must also be careful, as many human survivors in this new world will kill any hybrids on sight. Sweet Tooth is a compelling comic about growing up and the importance of found families.

3) Judge Dredd

Image Courtesy of Rebellion Publishing

The most popular series in the British 2000 AD anthology comic line, Judge Dredd follows the titular anti-hero in a dark future ravaged by nuclear war. Among the vast, untamed radioactive wasteland lies the massive last remnant of American civilization known as Mega City One. The only semblance of law enforcement in the concrete, crime-ridden streets of this authoritarian dystopia is provided by the Judges, with Judge Dredd as their greatest officer. With full authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner, Judge Dredd will kill anyone who threatens the people of Mega City One. The series is an action-packed yet scathing critique of authoritarianism and violent law enforcement set in a post-apocalyptic world.

2) Old Man Logan

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the best Wolverine comics of all time, Old Man Logan is an epic story of revenge, grief, redemption, and hope. When the supervillains of the world united and took over America, they reduced most of the planet to a lifeless wasteland. Even worse, Wolverine was brainwashed by Mysterio into slaughtering his fellow X-Men. Decades later, the aging X-Man tries to make amends by helping Hawkeye deliver a secret package. Along the way, Wolverine faces off against terrifying villains like the Hulk and the Red Skull. Old Man Logan is an incredible, dark storyline that captures the best parts of Wolverine’s character and inspired the critically acclaimed Logan film.

1) The Walking Dead

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Arguably the most iconic comic book series outside of Marvel and DC, The Walking Dead is the crowning achievement of Image Comics and post-apocalyptic media. A masterpiece from beginning to end, The Walking Dead reinvigorated the zombie genre. The series follows a wide cast of beloved characters as they try to survive the brutal Walker apocalypse. Like the best zombie and post-apocalyptic media, the series examines how the collapse of society turns people against one another for survival. It’s an unflinching examination of the best and worst of humanity. Few comics in history have reached the level of influence and nuance that The Walking Dead created over its brilliant run.

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