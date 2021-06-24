The Walking Dead: New Clementine OGN Announced by Tillie Walden

✖

Clementine, the Walking Dead character who starred in Telltale’s The Walking Dead, will soon be the focus of a new original graphic novel from Skybound and Image. The graphic novel debut of Clementine will take place in Clementine Book One from writer and artist Tillie Walden and Skybound Comet, the new original graphic novel imprint within Skybound. The book is scheduled to be released in July 2022, a release which will happen one year after Clementine’s comic debut planned for next month.

As the “Book One” part of the title suggests, this story will be followed by two more after its initial release in July 2022 to complete the trilogy. A preview of the graphic novel has been released already to give Clementine’s fans insights into how her story will continue.

Big news: We're launching a new imprint for YA OGNs called @SkyboundComet! Arriving in 2022, CLEMENTINE, EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY, and SEA SERPENT'S HEIR will be our first titles! Get all the details:https://t.co/iVwb5hW5UM pic.twitter.com/Dmd8KRtZtC — Skybound (@Skybound) June 24, 2021

“It’s a new beginning for Clementine, the star of the bestselling video game franchise Telltale’s The Walking Dead, in Clementine Book One, as she’s back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge a new path all her own,” Skybound said about the new Clementine graphic novel. “But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos with his head in the clouds, the unlikely pair journeys North to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new, walker-free settlement. As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival…might be each other.”

Walden commented on the Clementine graphic novel as well as the character’s venture into a new medium.

“Starting out with a character like Clementine is both a huge responsibility and joy,” Walden said. “Clementine is a person who brings adventure with her everywhere she goes, and the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to take her beyond the world of the games, to somewhere new and thrilling (like the top of a mountain! She is a force and drawing and writing her story has been one of the best experiences in my cartooning life.”

Last month, we got our first look at Clementine’s comic appearance that’ll happen in Skybound X #1. That series is scheduled to release its first issue on July 7th.

Clementine Book One will release some time during July 2022.