Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value Include Deadpool, X-Men, Miles Morales & More

This week’s list for NOVEMBER 22nd, 2021 from https://covrprice.com is, once again, dominated by Marvel this week. Returning to this week’s list, including Strange Academy #13 Art Adams variant, Deadpool: Black, White & Blood #1 Dan Panosian Variant, Avengers #1 (2010) & Eternals #1. New entries include a return of Miles Morales to the Top 10 with his first appearance in Ultimate Fallout #4. In anticipation of Disney+’s SHE-HULK, actress Jameela Jamil’s portrayal of Titania helped that first appearance make the list this week. A quick scene from the new SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME trailer helped SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #3 take the #2 spot. Lastly, a Marvel villain from 2009 graces the pages of Moon Knight and takes the top spot.

Let’s get into it and cover the TOP 10 comic books that were trending last week:

#10 AVENGERS #1 | MARVEL | 2010 | Returning to this week’s list, this first cameo appearance of Azari is still trending. Due to being the son of T’Challa and Storm, there are significant content hurdles this speculation would have to overcome to happen. Yet, it still sold 24 copies and had a high sale of $36 for a raw copy. It currently has a FMV of $23 raw.

#9 ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 | Miles Mania is still here. There are rumors that he COULD appear in NO WAY HOME. Granted, everyone and their mother are expected to appear. And while that film has enough going on for it, his first appearance is on its way back up. It sold 16 copies with a high sale of $2,800 for a CGC 9.8, which is the current FMV. Raw copies have a FMV of $861.

#8 MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #3 MARVEL | 1984 | The recent She-Hulk teaser has sparked interest in many of the other confirmed appearances. Actress Jameela Jamil’s villainous role of Titania is helping the character’s first appearance in this issue move 16 copies and a high sale of $202 for a CGC 9.8 with a FMV of $262. However, this is way down from the high of $555 for a CGC 9.8 back when Jameeela playing Titania was first confirmed in June 2021. The current raw FMV is $40.

#7 DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD #4 DAN PANOSIAN (1:25) | MARVEL | 2021 | – Dan Panosian’s fun 1:25 variant is still trending well with a high sale of $200 for a raw copy and a FMV of $160. However, it appears that this book has a little more meat on the bone since it features the first appearance of Sakura-Spider in a U.S. comic. We don’t often see an alternative Spider character that would first appear in a non-spider-based book. This is one to watch!

#6 STRANGE ACADEMY #13 ARTHUR ADAMS | MARVEL | 2021 | – This Magik headshot cover was one of the most sought-after books last week and quickly disappeared from shelves. While many thought it would be dead by this week, it turns out this is not the case. It still sold 40 copies, had a 7-day trend of 107%, and had a high sale of $35 for a raw copy.

#5 STAR WARS: KANAN THE LAST PADAWAN #1 MARVEL | 2015 | – As a refresher, this issue features the first appearance of Sabine Wren, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, Chopper (C1-10P), Hera Syndulla & Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios. After years of rumors, the casting of Sabine Wren FINALLY happened last week. Deadline announced that “Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) has been cast as a lead opposite Rosario Dawson in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka.” While there’s plenty of debate of KANAN #1 vs. KANAN #6, this first issue outsold #6 with 29 copies sold and a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8. The current 9.8 FMV is $324 with a raw FMV of $60. However, keep in mind that #6, Sabine’s first FULL appearance is worth double of #1 at a FMV of $650.

#4 X-MEN ADVENTURES #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | – Another returning entry. During Disney Day last week, it was revealed that a new “X-men 97” animated T.V. series for Disney+ will premiere in 2023. This nostalgic and beloved series since fans rushed to the first comic book version of X-Men 97 in this 1992 X-Men Adventures series. This week, 36 copies with a high sale of $35 for a raw copy and a FMV of $400 for a 9.8.

#3 ETERNALS #1 | MARVEL | 1976 | – Thanks to a significant surge of sales of Eternals #1 this week, it returns to the Top 10 with 54 copies sold and a high sale of $1,225 for a CGC 9.8. However, while this book is selling well, 9.8’s are WAY down from last week’s $1,850 for a CGC 9.8… which was down from the $2,100 the week before… which was down from the $2,750 the week before that. In this new collecting market, this fall is a surprising one. Its sharp plunge downwards is reflective of the pre-covid market. It’s interesting and something to keep in mind with other upcoming MCU projects. It currently has a raw FMV of $100.

#2 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #3 | MARVEL | 2020 – In the most recent SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME trailer, there’s a brief scene where Spider-Man is wielding magic-infused gauntlets. This cover, featuring Spider-Man as a symbiote-powered Sorcerer Supreme, was the closest thing fans could find to represent this moment. 27 copies sold with a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $18.

#1 DARK REIGN: ZODIAC #1 | MARVEL | 2009 – In Moon Knight #5, an obscure Marvel villain called Zodiac is reintroduced after first appearing in this 2009 title. Taking some of the steam from Hunter’s Moon, Zodiac is presented as the recent mastermind behind Marc Spector’s recent challenges. This first appearance sold 37 copies with a high sale of $40 for a raw copy. Currently, it has a raw FMV of $30.

