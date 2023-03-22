Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Daredevil, Batman, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Due to a quiet week regarding future content and comic trends, this list may feel familiar. Yet we still have some new movement to spotlight! Several books trade places as the community shifts its focus. Dream Spider lost the top spot but remained in the running. Speculation for future projects remains strong for the Good Asian, Daredevil, the Punisher, Supergirl, and Damian Wayne. Kime continues to shine while one new book enters the list. It shall all be revealed on this week's Top Ten list, packed with genuinely affordable key books!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: THE PUNISHER #218 – CLAYTON CRAIN | MARVEL | 2017 | Unconfirmed speculation continues to perpetuate this book's high sales. Specifically, rumors have swirled that The Punisher would make his MCU debut in ARMOR WARS, wearing a version of the War Machine armor as he did in this book. With the confirmed return of Bernthal as The Punisher and his comments regarding staying true to the character (i.e., violent AF), this book took off once again. Because let's be honest, The Punisher rocking War Machine armor would be devastating and a true spectacle to see play out! Yet, it has already been confirmed that The Punisher will first appear in DAREDEVIL, which challenges this spec. The market still seems to believe it as we tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM raw FMV of $34.

#9: THE GOOD ASIAN #1 | IMAGE | 2021 | The Good Asian falls to spot #9 this week. Yet, despite being an Eisner-award-winning book with a recently announced live-action adaptation, it's still a relatively low buy-in. The community continues the buying trend as fans look forward to seeing this beloved book appear on the screen. We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $12.

#8: IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #8 | IMAGE | 2022 | While Something is Killing the Children (SIKTC) has fallen off our Top Ten list, James Tynion's influence is still being felt! This book features the preview for his new series, Worldtr33 #1, and fans have been picking it up before the series drops in April. SIKTC experienced a TON of FOMO when word got out how good it was, and many are determined not to be left behind again if Worldtr33 experiences the same meteoric rise. Oh, and that cover is stunning, to boot! We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM raw FMV of $20.

#7: THE FLASH #794 – TAURIN CLARKE – VIRGIN – FOIL (1:50) | DC | 2023 | Last week's Market Report covered this book in great detail, but it still deserves a spotlight. Iris West officially dons the moniker Thunderheart in this issue, depicted gloriously on the cover. Many collectors felt the need to add it to their PC immediately. Well, they can't stop/won't stop, like those imbued with the Speed Force themselves, and continue that price momentum! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 with a current NM raw FMV of $75. Note: Mycomicshop is still releasing copies at $35 (and are purchased immediately).

#6: SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW | DC | 2021 | While the massive spike in Supergirl-centric sales has slowed dramatically, its selling trends have become more stable. Regardless, the volume still warrants a spot on the list! More spikes will come as the future of the DCU clarifies, and more information is released. Until then, fans who held out on acquiring this title have used the lull in the market to make this book theirs. We tracked it at a high sale of $144 for CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $30.

#5: BATMAN #655 | DC | 2006 | Damian Wayne moves up our list as the community has decided this book, his first cameo appearance, is the book to acquire. But seriously, the community loves this pissed-off little Wayne and can't wait until he is featured on the silver screen. Why? Because the dynamic he shares with Batman is priceless and offers a glimpse into the vulnerable side of Batman/Bruce Wayne. And he's a certified badass. The future is bright for the character and DC if they can nail it. We tracked it at a high sale of $289 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $46.

#4: BATMAN #357 – BLANK – FACSIMILE | DC | 2023 | Bring on Con season, baby! Blank sketch covers are an incredible way for creators and fans to connect. Many bring these blanks to cons to receive personalized signatures from their favorite creators and rare remarks! This blank cover features a classic 70s Batman and DC logo, a 'golden' age callback for many collectors, and an exceptional book to sketch on. On a morose note, with the industry giants the community lost last year, more fans than ever are looking to immortalize their idols with a cool custom book made just for them. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $19.

#3: DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 – JUAN FERREYRA – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | Crystal Catawnee, AKA Dream Spider, hit the community like a bomb (in a good way). We've been dealing with the fallout for weeks now, seeing this book claim the top spot three weeks in a row before seeing a drop to #3 this week. Fans are betting big on the future of Dream Spider. Whether their faith bestowed upon the character is merely a dream or reality is unknown. We will continue monitoring this book and update you on its happenings! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 with a current NM raw FMV of $16.

#2: DAREDEVIL #183 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1982 | How did we get so lucky? The community is arguably getting the best that Netflix offered, albeit with a unique MCU twist. While Red and Mr. Castle had a….contentious relationship in the Netflix run, it remains to be seen if that trend will continue. Speculation leans toward yes, evidenced by the numbers this book sees in the aftermarket and the wealth of source material to choose from. With Bernthal's remarks regarding the importance of maintaining the essence of the character in this new adaptation, many are highly anticipating the classic Castle rage duking it out with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $27.

#1: WAKANDA #4 – 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2023 | Well, move up to the top spot, why don't you? Tosin Oduye was a downright sensation when he debuted, dominating our lists and the aftermarket in general. Well, that interest from the fanbase has spread to Kime, her cover debut being this 2nd printing. She continues to garner much attention, as her fate is closely intertwined with Tosin and of much interest to the community. This book remains certifiably hot! We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $14.

