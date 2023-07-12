Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Elektra, Spider-Man, and My Little Pony

We've got some newcomers joining the list while some mainstays, well, stay, the age-old argument of "First Appearance" versus "Cameo" is again brought into the limelight, and Across the Spider-Verse continues to make waves in the community. Confirmed news for the upcoming Deadpool 3 has pushed an unlikely character back into the arms of collectors while rumors regarding the film fuel another rush. A gaggle of first appearances tops our list, and, of course, Spider-Boy once again makes it! At this point, if he's not on this list, it'll feel like the world's ending! No matter, continue reading for all the details from this week's Top Ten!

#10: BARNSTORMERS #1 – JENNY FRISON (1:25) | DARK HORSE | 2023 | Jenny Frison has a dedicated fanbase, one that routinely propels her work into the spotlight. This book is no different, as it debuted to marginal acclaim, yet no other covers for Barnstormers #1 have seen quite the same attention. This 1:25 variant from Frison is the leader of the pack by a wide margin, and once again, her influence has made itself known throughout the community! We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $52.

#9: MY LITTLE PONY #14 – JUSTASUTA – COVER RI (1:10) | IDW | 2023 | While IDW has been losing some IP lately, they're still going strong on the My Little Pony front. MLP has a ton of fans, and when a new character is introduced, they take notice. Meet Violette Rainbow, a crafting protege and new member of the group. Fans are here for this 1:10 variant from Justasuta that features the character in her element, sprawled out with all her crafting goodness! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $45.

#8: HULK ANNUAL #1 – GARY FRANK – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | The love this book is receiving is very reminiscent of the love of Immortal Hulk when it debuted. Just genuine fanfare, and it's awesome! Moreover, this book introduces The Eldest, a major player in the war between Hulk and the Mother of Horrors. The prospect of the Emerald Monster versus the Mother of Horrors has many fans grabbing anything they can in preparation, and that includes this book. We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for an NM+ raw copy and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#7: UNCANNY X-MEN #266 | MARVEL | 1990 | Rumors are swirling that Channing Tatum will finally be portraying Gambit in Deadpool #3. Keep in mind, it is currently a rumor, but that hasn't stopped the community from revitalizing the age-old debate of which book he first appeared in. Currently, CGC recognizes this book as his first appearance, but the community is not so easily convinced anymore! We tracked it at a high sale of $760 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $161.

#6: STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #33 – DAVID MARQUEZ | MARVEL | 2023 | This book initially wasn't considered a key, but fans are taking a closer look as it features the first cameo of Starweird. While they aren't named explicitly, people love new characters across the gamut of Star Wars comics. That, and this issue features Aayla Secura front and center, whose death was retconned in the previous issue. This opened a can of worms in the aftermarket that's still going strong! We tracked it at a high sale of $27 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $20.

#5: ELEKTRA: THE MOVIE #1 | MARVEL | 2005 | Many may forget, but Elektra appeared in the Ben Affleck Daredevil and later got her own spin-off film. It was critically and commercially panned, but hey, the nostalgia is flowing these days. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner is set to return as Elektra for the upcoming Deadpool 3. This news has caused the comic adaptation of the film to surge into the spotlight once again, a book that few saw coming! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $9.

#4: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Geez, there is just no getting away from Spider-Boy! Since his debut, he has consistently appeared on either this list or our Runner Up list. But why? A chunk of the community loves him for his relation to the Spidey family, while another loves the mystery behind the character, and yet another loves the potential he holds. Will he be the next Miles? Or will he fall flat and become a forgotten gimmick? If the numbers are to be believed, he's more than just a gimmick, but we're all holding on for the ride! We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $38.

#3: X-MEN ANNUAL #14 | MARVEL | 1990 | We touched on it already, but the community is grabbing the rumor that Channing Tatum is set to play Gambit and running with it. Thus, the age-old argument of which book he first appeared in rears its head. As mentioned, CGC recognizes UNCANNY X-MEN #266 as his first appearance, yet he has much more than a cameo in this book, appearing in 15 panels across 9 pages and is even name-dropped. The confusion arises because this book was released before #266, yet the events within take place after those in #266. It was ultimately supposed to be released before the annual, but a printing issue created a delay. It's all quite confusing and, at this point, comes down to preference. But the debate still rages and will continue until it's settled once and for all! We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $40.

#2: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Across the Spider-Verse has taken the spotlight as the #1 summer blockbuster. Spider-Man 2099 was the beloved newcomer of the film (along with many others) and has quickly become the face of this latest installment. Fans have been scouring the internet in search of this book where he features so prominently on the cover. Luckily, it's plentiful and cheap! We tracked it at a high sale of $230 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $22.

#1: EXTREME VENOMVERSE #4 – TAKASHI OKAZAKI (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | By all accounts, fans are loving this series so far. It's been highly rated and sought after. Add a few first appearances to the mix, and you have a hot book! This issue features the debut of Venom-Noir, plant-based symbiote Flora, and a manga version of Venom in Necroko. Well, this 1:25 variant from Okazaki features Necroko front and center, and it has been the pick of the litter for fans. It's seen a sharp rise since release, and that incline is only getting sharper! We tracked it at a high sale of $190 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $137.

