Marvel Announces Thunderbolts Series With New Team Lineup

Marvel has announced a new Thunderbolts series that will introduce a new Thunderbolts team to the Marvel Universe. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, a.k.a. The Hivemind, who recently concluded their run on Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and continue to write Guardians of the Galaxy, are writing the new Thunderbolts series with artwork by Geraldo Borges. Bucky Barnes, in his new role as "the Revolution," puts together a team to help him act on a century's worth of secrets left behind by the fall of the Outer Circle that only he has knowledge of and bring down some of the Marvel Universe's biggest threats and worst actors.

Among Bucky's chosen teammates are Black Widow, Sharon Carter AKA Destroyer, White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi. Bucky will have some help leading this unorthodox crew from none other than Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as they set their sites on the likes of Red Skull, Kingpin, and Doctor Doom. You can see the team assembled on the Thunderbolts #1 variant cover by Mahmud Asrar below.

(Photo: Mahmud Asrar, Marvel Comics)

What is Marvel's Thunderbolts about?

Here's the official synopsis for Marvel's new Thunderbolts series: "Bucky Barnes, the Revolution, just inherited a mountain of covert intel and he has one objective: justice… like lightning! He's going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he'll do whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin and even Doctor Doom himself. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!"

In a press release, Kelly and Lanzing said, "Welcome to Operation: Worldstrike! The Hivemind is wildly excited to continue the saga we began with Carmen Carnero in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty - while also starting anew with a dangerous and unpredictable cast from across the Marvel Universe. The call has gone out to all those who call the shadows their home; every spy, assassin, and renegade has a part to play in Bucky Barnes' all-encompassing and uncompromising hit on the singular, monstrous living symbol of fascism: the Red Skull. Alongside our old friend Geraldo Borges, we're taking this opportunity to tell a very different kind of team book. This is a whole new era for the Thunderbolts and it starts with a four-part espionage epic, an ever-shifting cast and a single overarching goal: to tear down a century of Nazi evil with justice like lightning."

When does Marvel's Thunderbolts release?

Marvel's new Thunderbolts series launches in December. More information about Thunderbolts will be revealed at the Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.