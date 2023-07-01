Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors Trailer Released

The DC Universe is about to get a lot more terrifying this summer. On Friday, DC debuted a promotional trailer for Knight Terrors, a new events that will be snaking its way across many of the publisher's books in July and August. Announced back in February, the event is expected to offer a main series written by Joshua Williamson, with art by Howard Porter, Guillem March, and more. Multiple additional two-issue miniseries will each feature a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm." The Superheroes better be careful, as whatever happens to them in the Nightmare Realm will also be reflected in the Waking World.

What is DC's Knight Terrors?

The event will begin with Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 from Joshua Williamson (Superman) and Howard Porter (The Flash). When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia, who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!

Knight Terrors will be a four issue miniseries written by Williamson with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Joker), Stefano Nesi and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots), in which Boston Brand—a.k.a. Deadman—serves as the supernatural tour guide! Following the events of Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, everyone in the world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and Deadman are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe! Knight Terrors #1 is available at comics shops on July 11 with variant covers by Francesco Mattina and Alex Maleev, a 1:25 variant by Evan "Doc" Shaner, a 1:50 by Alex Maleev, a 1:100 by Ivan Reis, and a Darkest Hour cover by Reis.

In Knight Terrors #2, Wesley Dodds, the Sandman, teams up with Batman and Deadman to uncover one of his oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died. The trio are pointed in the direction of the Nightmare Stone, but Insomnia has unleashed his army, the Sleepless Knights, to hunt them down. Knight Terrors #2 will feature a cover by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Mahmud Asrar, a 1:25 variant by Jeff Spokes, a 1:50 by Ivan Reis, and a 1:100 by Asrar. Reis is also providing a Darkest Hour variant.

Are you looking forward to DC's Knight Terrors event? What do you think of its first trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 will be released on Tuesday, July 4th, with subsequent issues published throughout July and August of 2023.