Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Godzilla, Dazzler, and Venom

Godzilla continues his reign on our top ten list! Joining his return is Taylor Swift as the Dazzler, with an old and new cover release trending. Fans are waiting in anticipation for X-Men '97, causing a certain villain's first appearance to hit our top ten. Another favorite X-Man is also trending as an ominous cover debut for the battle between Predator and Wolverine! Echo officially debuts on Disney+ today, causing her first appearance to trend once more. On the darker side of comics, we have three returning characters in the form of an evil symbiote, a hellspawn, and a serial-killing teddy bear. A surprise one-per-store variant took the top spot this week. Find out which character graces the cover of the one-shot by reading below!

#10: GODZILLA #1 – REGULAR | MARVEL | 1977 : Godzilla is returning to the big screen! Toho has announced a re-release of the highly successful Godzilla Minus One: Minus Color. The re-release will be entirely black-and-white and currently is only set to release in Japan. However, that does not completely exclude a potential international release; that information hasn't yet been confirmed. The film won Best International Film at the 2023 Georgia Film Critics Association Awards. In addition to all this news, hype has been building for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Godzilla is back on the map, and his first series for the U.S. market has been taking off. We tracked it at a high sale of $541 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $58.

#9: DAREDEVIL #9 | MARVEL | 1999 : Today is the day! Echo has been released in its entirety. We got several amazing teases to the series leading up to its release. Additionally, a leaked fight scene was released on YouTube. Whether you enjoyed or hated the scene, YouTubers went crazy reviewing the choreography on the leaked clip, and Echo was trending once more. It's only a short amount of time before we see whether the hype holds up and whether this show finally brings a new angle to the MCU. We tracked it at a high sale of a CGC 9.8 copy at $250, with the current fair market value for a raw NM copy at $75.

#8: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981: Taylor Swift has a devoted following. That following has crossed over into the comic-collecting fandom. The rumor that Taylor Swift may be appearing as Dazzler in a Deadpool 3 cameo has repeatedly landed this book in our top lists. This rumor has been circulating for months; however, there's been no confirmation. No new rumors or leaks have been released either. Nevertheless, the fandom has spoken, and this book still remains in the spotlight! We tracked it at a high sale of $235 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.

#7: X-MEN #221 | MARVEL | 1987: Disney+ will release X-Men '97 in 2024. While you may think it is simply a revival of the animated series, it is actually also the mutants' first official project within the MCU. Originally, the rumor was that Disney+ would release the series in January. However, Marvel announced a prequel comic set to debut in March, which led many to believe the series would debut after the comic. This delay hasn't stopped the hype as fans gear up for the return of the X-Men! We tracked it at a high sale of $305 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $40.

#6: PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #4 – JOSHUA CASSARA (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023: This series received little attention until its debut in comic shops. Now, on issue #4, it continues to turn heads. Joshua Cassara illustrated an epic piece showcasing the potential power of the Predator. The cover depicts Predator standing before a wall of mounted Wolverine heads from different eras. This intriguing cover makes readers question just how this match between these two lethal hunters will end. We tracked it at a high sale of $53 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $48.

#5: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 – PATRICK HORVATH – COVER A | IDW | 2023: This book has stood on its own two paws in an aftermarket primarily driven by keys and media rumors. The primary reason for high sales comes from word-of-mouth and positive reviews. The book delivers stellar art and a unique story. Of course, all this attention has spurred rumors of a potential media project in development. However, it is important to note that this book was already trailing tons of hype prior to any rumors. We tracked it at a high sale of $71 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $64.

#4: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984: Venom is one of Spider-Man's most iconic villains. He recently took to the spotlight through Sony's Spider-Man 2 game. Additionally, MCU fans are still awaiting any news that will build upon the symbiote teased in No Way Home. Until then, this book continues to stay on everyone's radar, swinging back and forth onto our list. We tracked it at a high sale of $750 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $166.

#3: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992: More news for Spawn! Last week, Todd McFarlane announced that the Spawn movie will be moving forward, one way or another. The project has been under development for years, and Todd McFarlane has waited long enough. ComicBook.com quoted him saying, "2024 is gonna be my make or break anyways, right? Either I'm gonna give Hollywood the best chance to do it, and if not, I've got plenty of outside investors waiting." This announcement has generated more interest in SPAWN #1, as fans clamor to collect as many copies as possible before any official movie announcement! We tracked it at a high sale of CGC 9.8 at $180, and a current raw NM fair market value sits at $34.

#2: FEMALE FORCE: TAYLOR SWIFT #1 – DAZZLER #20 HOMAGE (LIMITED 100) | TIDALWAVE PRODUCTIONS | 2023: This Taylor Swift comic debuted to commemorate her Eras Tour, attempting to capture the superstar's career in a brief 26-page comic book. The book released several variants, some selling as high as $200! This particular copy pays homage to DAZZLER #20, a great cover of both Dazzler and Taylor Swift. The Deadpool 3 rumors continue to fuel the fire for Taylor Swift's appearance in the film! We tracked it at a high sale of $64 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24.

#1: KID VENOM: ORIGINS #1 – LUCIANO VECCHIO – SURPRISE (1 PER STORE) | MARVEL | 2024: There is nothing like a surprise variant to make waves in the aftermarket! KID VENOM: ORIGINS #1 was released this past week, but the retailer incentive cover wasn't the most sought-after cover. That title went to a one-per-store variant that no one was expecting. It's a great cover for a one-shot story about the origin of Marvel's newest addition. The rarity of this issue will also make it that much more desirable. We tracked it at a high sale of $44 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39.

