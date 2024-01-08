New Ultimates Series on the Way From Marvel

The Ultimates are coming back to the Marvel Comics stable. Now that the Ultimate Universe has returned and will soon launch its line of ongoing titles, fans can count The Ultimates as being one of them after May's Free Comic Book Day. Comic writer Deniz Camp made the reveal on his Twitter account over the weekend, saying the House of Idea's FCBD sampler will lead directly into his Ultimates series.

"Oh, hmm, I just noticed that the solicit kind of has an announcement in it. So I guess I can confirm, I'm writing an ongoing Ultimates series. Pretty neat," Camp tweeted.

The Ultimates will join a line that includes Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men at launch. The rebirth of Marvel's beloved universe is being orchestrated by Jonathan Hickman, who's also writing the line's Ultimate Spider-Man series.

"What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we're living in now?" Hickman previously said of this new take on the Ultimate Universe. "It's kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of super heroes in a brand-new world is a really fascinating exercise."

The description of Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1 tells readers to "see the start of the next ongoing series set in the Marvel's new Ultimate line! By the time it comes out, readers will have met the new Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and the new Ultimate X-Men. Now, a new team of ULTIMATE heroes emerge to help put this twisted universe on track towards a hopeful future in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1 will also set up the return of Norman Osborn as Green Goblin, a storyline coming soon to Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man run; and a special preview of Al Ewing's next mind-bending arc of Venom!"

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 launches this week and will be followed by Ultimate Black Panther #1 in February and Ultimate X-Men #1 in March.