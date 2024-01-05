Marvel Introduces Thanos' New Mistress Death

The Mad Titan Thanos has found himself a new mistress of Death. Thanos is back terrorizing the Marvel Universe in a self-titled solo series, and it's up to Marvel's Illuminati to stop him. The villain has long been tied to the entity known as Death, using his infatuation with her to justify some of the horrendous acts he's committed. His most latest act resulted in the city of Fresno being ripped out of California and taken into space. And the reason for all of this destruction is tied to Thanos and his love affair with Death.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Thanos #2. Continue reading at your own risk!

Thanos #2 comes from the creative team of Christopher Cantwell, Luca Pizzari, Ruth Redmond, and VC's Cory Petit. It picks up with the citizens of Fresno running for their lives as Thanos obliterates property around them. A new version of Marvel's Illuminati consisting of Iron Man, Emma Frost, Doctor Strange, Blue Marvel, and Mister Fantastic stand around and talk to a woman named Roberta Marshall, who appears to be a woman of interest. The Illuminati are hiding a secret regarding Roberta, and may have tampered with her memories sometime in the past.

Robert also happens to have a resemblance to a dead woman named Marie. Marie's mother is also in Fresno and tracks Roberta down, right as Thanos finds Roberta as well. Thanos #2 ends with the Mad Titan grabbing Roberta and running off with her in a stolen pickup truck. "No. You are my greatest love. My reason for being," Thanos tells Roberta. "You are Mistress Death."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Thanos finds his new Mistress of Death

It shouldn't be much of a surprise to think that the entity Death could resurrect itself, similar to how various Marvel heroes and villains always seem to cheat the afterlife. Thanos was recently thought to be dead too, but found his way back from a black hole. This Roberta Marshall could be Death reincarnated, and the Illuminati could also be tied to her origin as well. The secret cabal is known for pulling strings from the shadows of the Marvel Universe, and with some of the world's greatest minds as its members, the Illuminati can make almost anything happen if they want it.

Thanos is a prominent figure in the Marvel Universe, and the conclusion of his miniseries will undoubtedly propel him into his next big project. After being a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Comics will want to keep a spotlight on the Mad Titan. Except this time, he may have Death back at his side.

