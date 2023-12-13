Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Godzilla, Spider-Man, and the DCU

Creatures are invading our top ten! The titan himself, Godzilla, takes a top spot thanks to recent media successes. Nostalgic monster toys make their way back in preparation for a future series, alongside some Stray Dogs that are also in production. Returning contenders make their appearance in the form of Spawn, Dazzler, and the infamous Spider-Man symbiote. Speaking of Spider-Man, Miles Morales is depicted in an epic ratio cover that made huge strides in a couple of weeks. DC takes the remaining spots through rumors over James Gunn's new DCEU. Scroll down and see why The Huntress, The Spectre, and Maxwell Lord made it to our list!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: THE HUNTRESS #1 | DC | 1989 | In July, a rumor broke out on Reddit that James Gunn's Chapter 2 of the DCEU would include a Huntress movie. The highly-detailed rumor explained that the movie would be a foreign-language film, played out entirely in Korean. A couple of weeks ago, comic book legend Bob Layton shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter) a link from ComicBookMovie.com confirming that The Villainess director, Jung Byung-Gil, was in talks to write/direct the project, which is currently in early development. In case you have not heard, The Villainess is a famed Korean film known for its adrenaline-pumping and novel action scenes. John Wick 3 is said to draw inspiration for its action scenes from this clip. However, this book is not the first appearance of The Huntress. Helena Wayne, the first Huntress appearance, makes her cameo debut in ALL-STAR COMICS #69. However, this is the first appearance of Helena Bertinelli, the third iteration and more popular version of the Huntress. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $15.

#9: MONSTER IN MY POCKET #1 | HARVEY | 1991 | Per Deadline, "Monster In My Pocket is the latest toy brand that is set to be turned into a television series. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios and Altar Rock Pictures have teamed up to develop a live-action series adaptation. The two companies are meeting with writers to turn the collection of over 200 pocket-sized, collectible monsters drawn from global myths and legends into a series. The brand was launched in 1989 by former Mattel execs Joe Morrison and John Weems and has sold over 500M units globally. It has been an ABC animated TV special, comic books, and a Nintendo game." Copies have already begun selling briskly. We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for a raw copy and a current raw FN FMV of $10.

#8: GODZILLA #1 | MARVEL | 1977 | In this day and age of a slow-moving US box office, who would have thought that Godzilla would breathe life into cinema? As of December 10, Godzilla Minus One overtook the box office and was declared North America's largest Japanese live-action release. It is also one of the best-reviewed films of the year. On top of this monumental achievement, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the newest Godzilla movie in the franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The trailer was a major hit, and fans of the Godzilla series highly anticipate the sequel. Godzilla is the king of monsters once more! We tracked it at a high sale of $550 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $62.

#7: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | This book is still generating tons of heat! That heat is still coming from the rumor that Taylor Swift will take on the role of Dazzler in the new Deadpool 3 film. However, that is all it has been – a rumor. No further information has leaked, but that rumor was so strong that sales continue to keep this book on our watchlists! We tracked it at a high sale of $266 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

#6: THE SPECTRE #8 | DC | 1969 | DC has been taking the fandom by storm with rumors and announcements lately. James Gunn teased a future "Kingdom Come" storyline a year ago. This tease brought widespread attention to The Spectre. The Specter seems to retain his popularity with a scarce issue. This Nick Cardy cover and Steve Skeates story has attracted the eyes of many collectors. We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a raw copy and a current raw FN FMV of $30.

#5: MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12 – DAVID BALDEON (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | With the "Gang War" event setting to kick off, this is the penultimate issue before that series begins. David Baldeon illustrates a beautifully contrasted minimalistic piece. He captures the city skyline in bold white and black while he bathes the remainder of the cover in the deep red of Miles' costume. This cover is an excellent example of the negative space variants we've seen lately, and most fans think so as well! The books have been selling fast on the aftermarket and are quickly picking up value. We tracked it at a high sale of $68 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $65.

#4: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | This book is a staple for any fans of Spider-Man or Venom. It is an iconic cover and the alien symbiote's debut that leads to Spider-Man's black suit. That symbiote eventually becomes Venom. Venom has recently taken the spotlight due to the release of the PS5 game Spider-Man 2. Fans are also still waiting for any news on the teased symbiote storyline from No Way Home. We'll likely see this book swing back and forth on our top lists for years. We tracked it at a high sale of $665 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $125.

#3: STRAY DOGS #1 – FORSTNER & FLEECS – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2021 | Stray Dogs are back! When this issue debuted, it was the hottest book Image had dropped in a while. During the COVID pandemic, this issue reached raw highs above $60. While it isn't reaching those values currently, it has still picked up tons of speed. The reason for this is two-fold. The first and primary reason is that Paramount Animation has tapped Gary Dauberman (Annabelle: Creation) as the producer for the STRAY DOGS series adaptation. Snagging Dauberman is the first significant step that the series has taken in a long time, reigniting interest in the future of the adaptation. Secondly, the creators of STRAY DOGS announced a new series titled FERAL, described as "The Walking Dead meets The Aristocats." With it already generating hype, both of these announcements have put the spotlight back on STRAY DOGS. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23.

#2: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Spawn is a consistent Top Ten veteran. The book is one of the best-selling comic books of all time. Even when there is no new news, this book finds its way into the top spot. It is one of the most sought-after first appearances and one of the most affordable. This combination keeps it moving in the aftermarket, skyrocketing sales every few weeks. We tracked it at a high sale of $190 for a CGC 9.8, and a current raw NM fair market value sits at $74.

#1: JUSTICE LEAGUE #1 – DIRECT SALES | DC | 1987 | The DCEU has been making strides with James Gunn at the helm. Casting has been slowly rolling out, and the most recent one involved the recasting of Maxwell Lord. Previously, Pedro Pascal played Maxwell Lord in the Wonder Woman 1984 film. In the latest news, James Gunn cast his brother Sean Gunn as the titular villain. Deadline reported that James Gunn would introduce the character in the background of Superman: Legacy and will appear across multiple films and series in the new DCEU. As fans scramble to grab this key, it is likely to see an increase in value as more information about the importance of Maxwell Lord's role comes to light. We tracked it at a high sale of $114 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $13.

