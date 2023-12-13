Someone Just Bought Marvel Comics in the Marvel Universe

Marvel Comics has a new owner in the Marvel Universe. SPOILERS follow for Immortal Thor #4 and Immortal Thor #5 by Al Ewing, Martin Coccolo, Matt Wilson, and Joe Sabino. The first arc of Immortal Thor has focused on Thor's battle with Toranos, the Utgard-Thor, Loki's transformation, and the assembling of the new Thor Corps. However, another story has been brewing in the background with potential ramifications that could alter the Marvel Universe. Daario Agger, the Thor villain called the Minotaur, is back. Agger has long been the CEO of Roxxon, the global corporation partly responsible for many of the Marvel Universe's societal ills. Agger is now seeking to alter the Marvel Universe by purchasing Marvel Comics.

No, the Minotaur hasn't lept out from Immortal Thor's pages to purchase Marvel from under The Walt Disney Corporation. Marvel Comics has long existed within the Marvel Universe as part of the "world outside your window" conceit. If the Marvel Universe is to resemble our universe, and our universe has Marvel Comics, then the Marvel Universe must have Marvel Comics. The difference is that the Marvel Comics of the Marvel Universe retell the real exploits of the Marvel Universe's superheroes.

Why did the Minotaur buy Marvel Comics?

One of the themes of Immortal Thor is the power of stories. Many superhero fans cling to the idea that superheroes are our modern mythology. Immortal Thor puts that notion to the test. It introduces the Utgard gods, those elder gods that are beyond even the gods that mortals know. Loki's transformation into the "Skald of the Realms" is another aspect.

The Minotaur is attempting to assert himself as skald as well. By taking control of Marvel Comics, which is considered an institution of illustrated journalism within the Marvel Universe, he now controls the stories of Thor and all of the other heroes of the Marvel Universe. It's unclear what his plans for them are, but they seem to involve both the Executioner and the Enchantress, which is almost certainly bad news for Thor.

What is Immortal Thor?

Immortal Thor is the latest volume of Marvel's Thor comics. The title positions Immortal Thor as the spiritual successor to Ewing's critically acclaimed run on Immortal Hulk for Marvel. I awarded Immortal Thor #1 a perfect 5-star score in my review. I wrote:

"Marvel fans have come to expect great things of Al Ewing, and perhaps he'll under-deliver one day. Today is not that day. Increasingly, the 'Immortal' adjective seems not to describe the title character but the staying power of the work at hand. Ewing called his shot by allowing this series to be titled Immortal Thor, and the first issue gives readers every reason to believe he's got the story to support that bold statement of intent. Immortal Thor seems all but destined to become Marvel's next big thing."

"It did me a power of good to see how many people dug Immortal Thor #1 and were pumped for the next issue," Ewings said in a statement responding to the Immortal Thor #1's positive reception. "Loki fans in particular seem excited, and while I can't promise an easy or gentle rollercoaster ride for them, I can guarantee that that particular car will always be moving forward. We've got plans afoot for the Skald of Realms -- dangerous, unknowable and extremely glamorous plans."

Immortal Thor #5 is on sale now.