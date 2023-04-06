Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include The Terrifics, Dungeons & Dragons, and Skrulls

After a few quiet weeks, we're back with another new title and a news-driven list! Several covers take prominent spots this week, driven by both nostalgia and iconic characters. Dungeons & Dragons are doing solid at the box office and amongst fans, propelling several books onto our list. The Last Ronin is getting the video game treatment (cowa&^%&ingbunga!), while a recent trailer from Marvel has the Skrulls back on the brain of the collective comic fandom. Don't forget our top spot, heavily influenced by the one and only James Gunn and his Twitter feed, something the community has come to monitor hawkishly. Read on, weary traveler, and discover for thy self why these books doth appear on this week's Top Ten!

10: TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 | IDW | 2020 | It was recently reported that Paramount Global has partnered with an unknown studio to adapt this beloved story into a video game. Many read that headline and thought, "Yeah, that sounds cool." That is until they read further and discovered it would be in the style of God of War. The community collectively said, "Yes, please," returning to this first issue that started that epic narrative to understand better what this game would be about. To all the Turtles fans, COWABUNGA, it's a good time to be a fan! We tracked it at a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $60.

#9: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 – TIM LEVINS – COVER C | IDW | 2023 | IDW tapped into some serious nostalgia with their Saturday Morning Adventure series. Adapting the likes of TMNT, G.I. Joe, and, you guessed it, Dungeons & Dragons. Some may be too young to remember, but in the later 80s, kids religiously tuned into this beloved animated series. Well, this book taps into that nostalgia, adapting a lost episode of the original show with the style it was known for front and center on the cover. It doesn't hurt there is a feature D&D release in theaters to help drive interest to this hard-to-find comic! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $20.

#8: DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #7 – BEN OLIVER – HOMAGE | DC | 2023 | While it didn't retain its top spot, it still holds strong on our Top Ten. Ben Oliver brought the HEAT when he put pen to paper and brought to life a phenomenal homage to the Purple Rain album cover featuring Batman and Harley Quinn. While Batgirl #40 (2015) and Snake Eyes/Storm Shadow #19 knocked out the homage, they tend to be a bit pricey. Fans viewed it as an opportunity to pounce on this more affordable cover, making it rain on the aftermarket as we tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $8.

#7: STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE #1 – ALEX MALEEV (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | This book features a mysterious first appearance of Sylvan Khan, an enemy of Jabba the Hutt. While the future for the character remains a mystery, fans were all over this Maleev 1:25 variant featuring a stunning depiction of Boba Fett. He made a name for himself in Return of the Jedi and is celebrating his 40th anniversary with a slate of books like this. The fandom always loves a good Bobba cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $49 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $19.

#6: NO/ONE #1 – GERALDO BORGES – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2023 | This book has received a ton of hype since it was announced, even more so now that it's released. Kyle Higgens developed a massive fanbase with his Radiant Black series and, along with Brian Buccellato, appears to be doing so again with this book. Featuring murders, vigilantes, copycat killers, and a heavy dose of mystery, the fanbase is intrigued by this original story. Combine that with heavyweights like Patton Oswalt and Rachael Leigh Cook attached to the project via an in-universe podcast, and you have a very active aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $16.

#5: HARLEY QUINN #28 – DAN MORA (1:25) | DC | 2023 | The community sure does love a good Harley Quinn cover, and that's precisely what they got with this Mora 1:25 variant. Mora has developed quite a crowd of supporters with his work on recent Batman books, and fans have grown to love his depiction of Harley. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34.

#4: AVENGERS ISSUE #5 | MARVEL | 1968 | Multiple sources report that actor Demetrius Grosse has joined the cast of Disney +'s WONDER MAN series, playing the role of Marvel's Grim Reaper. As you may know, the Grim Reaper is the brother of Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, who will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, Watchmen, The Matrix Resurrections). In this issue, the Grim Reaper's first appearance is nice and tidy (with a cover appearance as well). This book is already on the move. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,200 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw NM FMV of $225.

#3: DRAGONLANCE #1 | DC | 1988 | As recently reported, "Joe Manganiello is developing a Dungeons & Dragons television show." While the first traditional comic appearance began with this 1988 series, it was preceded by these three 1987 to 1988 graphic novels. It's interesting to see if this news affects either of these early/first comic appearances, as news of this series has yet to receive a significant press rollout. We'll keep an eye on it as fans are getting their fill of D&D at the theatre, which appears to be tracking well with audiences. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for an NM+ raw copy and a current NM FMV of $25.

#2: MEET THE SKRULLS #1 | MARVEL | 2019 | It was back in August 2022 when the solicitation for Secret Invasion dropped on Disney+ to go with a release date of Spring 2023. We touched on it then, detailing reports of a group infiltrating Shield and other agencies for years. Many rumors were swirling about who Emilia Clarke would play at the time, and most speculated she would be playing G'iah, who first appeared in this book. Well, they were on to something, as Vanity Fair recently confirmed she will be playing the character! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $21.

#1: THE TERRIFICS #1 | DC | 2018 | James Gunn, you sly devil. Recently, he posted of photo on Twitter featuring the characters that make up The Terrifics. Primarily known as an analog of the Fantastic Four, the team is comprised of Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Plastic Man, and Phantom Girl. This has led fans to speculate they could be the next characters adapted in his all-new DCU. Fans immediately went to the aftermarket to secure a copy of their first appearance, pushing this book to the top spot! Keep in mind that this is still in no way a confirmation. We tracked it at a high sale of $27.50 for a current raw NM FMV of $16.

