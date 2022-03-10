Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Batman, New Avengers & more

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a new list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

This week’s Top 10 is still being steered by content. “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” is still very present in the aftermarket but has only one entry this week. Sony’s KRAVEN makes it on the list with two entries. DC’s THE BATMAN also lands on the list with two entries (one being hopeful speculation for the second film). The Vertigo-adapted BODIES comic takes a spot with its recent series development. Non-content-based books include the return of Twig and his ashcan and the surprise new debut of Punisher’s new chest symbol. Last but not least, we have the first female Moon Knight and a new possible Moon Knight villain. Check it out!

#10: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #209 | MARVEL | 1980 | Deadline is reporting that actress Ariana DeBose “is set to join Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in the titular role. Although it’s unconfirmed, sources say DeBose would play Calypso in the movie.” Even Deadline is playing in the speculation game, which was enough of a motivation for fans to buy Calypso’s first appearance and origin in this Spider-Man issue. We tracked a high sale of $600 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $54.

#9: BATMAN #2 | DC | 2011 | With THE BATMAN heating up the box office, many walked out of the film discussing what might be next for Robert Pattison’s Batman. While there’s a spoiler-filled hint at where the next film could go, many fans are hoping for an appearance of The Court of Owls. Robert Pattison was recently asked about the Court, and he responded that the Court of Owls is “probably going to be in the sequel. I mean, I’m literally just guessing.” However, that’s enough for plenty of speculators, youtube channels, and other news sources to spin that comment and chop off the “just guessing” part. This bit of speculation helped the first appearance of Talan, the Court’s assassin, and the Court’s first mention in this issue to take off. We recently covered their first appearance debate in one of our market reports, where we determined that the aftermarket greatly favors issue #6 (purely on a market value level). You can read that here. Regardless, we tracked a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $18.

#8: NEW AVENGERS #7 | MARVEL | 2005 | As previously noted, the Illuminati’s live-action appearance seems to be highly likely in DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Their first appearance in this issue is still on fire, with Covrprice tracking a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8 and raw copies at an FMV of $75.

#7: MOON KNIGHT #9 – MARTIN SIMMONDS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | While this new release features a great variant cover from Martin Simmonds, the issue also features the first appearance of Rutherford Winner, a former Hydra agent. While first appearing in the digital-only Daughters of the Dragon – Marvel Digital Original #2, this issue marks his first official comic book appearance. We tracked a high sale of $80.74 for a raw copy, with the current FMV settling to $50.

#6: TWIG ASHCAN #1 | IMAGE | 2022 | While TWIG #1 doesn’t release until May 4th, this ashcan’s high market price shows that this new Skottie Young and Kyle Strahm serieshttps://www.kylestrahm.com/store/twig-preview-unsignedhas some heat behind it. Online sales are still moving briskly, with raw copies trending at an FMV of $101.

#5: DAREDEVIL #310 | MARVEL | 1992 | It’s typical for collectors to first pick up the official first appearance, then the first cover appearance, and then the first ongoing series. This particular issue features the first cover appearance of Calypso, rumored to be played by actress Ariana DeBose. We tracked a high sale of $75 for a CBCS 9.8, with raw sales trending at an FMV of $15.

#4: DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | In this issue, Marvel sneakily introduced the first appearance of The Punisher with his controversial new chest logo. After right-wing extremist groups took the original skull logo as their own, Marvel was forced to pivot away from the association. Initially, the logo was expected to first appear in the new Punisher series, with #1 hitting this week on March 9th. However, this surprise sent fans rushing to find copies. We tracked it at a high sale of $25.99 for a raw copy, with the FMV settling to $11.

#3: BODIES #1 | DC/VERTIGO | 2014 | Deadline also reported that. “‘Bodies’: Netflix Greenlights Adaptation Of Si Spencer’s Mind-Bending Graphic Novel From ‘Pursuit Of Love’ Producer Moonage Pictures.” This news quickly moved copies off from e-Bay at a raw FMV of $28.

#2: AVENGERS FOREVER #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | Mariama Spector, the first female Moon Knight, debuted last week in Avengers Forever #3. This first appearance is trending at a raw FMV of $21.

#1: BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL EDITION (THE BATMAN IMAX PROMO) | DC | 2022 | As a surprise promotion for THE BATMAN, multiple IMAX theatres around the country provided a free promotional copy of “The Long Dark Halloween” by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. This promo features a new cover by Simone Bianchi with characters resembling their on-screen appearance. This cover features the same cover art with the upcoming variant for Harley Quinn #13, which releases on March 22nd. Though, that isn’t slowing sales. We tracked 153 copies sold last week for this free book, trending at a current FMV of $31.

