Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Superior Iron Man, Iron Fist & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Egad! Tosin has fallen off the Top 10 and into the runner-up list! No worries, he’s still doing just fine. This week’s traction is focused on Marvel’s Illuminati in DOCTOR STRANGE: MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. The cabal of Marvel’s most notable leaders takes two spots, with The Wonder Twins twinning with two spots as well. 50 Cent’s news of his production company developing DC’s obscure XERO is an interesting addition. Superior Iron Man takes the top spot after being the initial front runner as the “blurry shiny character” in the DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS trailer. The New Iron Fist, the Queen Goblin, and SOMETHING IN KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 Ashcan round out the list (it’s always nice to see a non-DC/Marvel book make an appearance in the Top 10).

Videos by ComicBook.com

#10. NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI #1 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2006 | The recent DOCTOR STRANGE: MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS trailer made big waves across the aftermarket and spurred new speculation. The prevailing rumor is that Marvel’s Illuminati will appear in the film. Many clues allude to this, including symbols, the five chairs (and one empty spot), as well as the clear voiceover of Patrick Stewart. The first print for this one-shot landed on last week’s Top 10, with this 2nd print now following suit with a raw FMV of $39.

#9. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 | MARVEL | 2022 | In today’s comic collecting world, ANY Marvel first appearance is instantly hot, and this particular issue features the first appearance of The Queen Goblin. Her first appearance is trending with a high sale of $185 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $13.

#8. WONDER TWINS #1 | DC | 2019 | Variety recently reported that “DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ Movie for HBO Max to Be Written and Directed by ‘Black Adam’s’ Adam Sztykiel.” This helped their first appearance in SUPER FRIENDS #7 DC (1977) hit new high sales. However, the most accessible and modern iteration of the characters is in this 2019 series. It’s trending this week at a raw FMV of $19.

#7. NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI #1 | MARVEL | 2006 | This Illuminati one-shot returns to the list after immediately trending last week with a raw FMV of $36.

#6. IRON FIST #1 | MARVEL | 2022 | Lin Lie, formerly Sword Master, is officially the new Iron Fist. After all the speculation around his brother, we can now move forward with Lin in his new role. This issue is trending with a raw FMV of $15.

#5. EXTREME JUSTICE #9 | DC | 1995 | This obscure 1995 issue features the first in-continuity DCU appearance of the Wonder Twins, Zan & Jayna. This book could still get some continued traction with the WONDER TWINS film in motion for HBO. This week, we tracked it at a raw FMV of $31.

#4. SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 ASHCAN | BOOM! | 2022 | This one per store exclusive ashcan features a simple logo on black. There is a growing collector base for “logo covers,” which are not as common as you think and can hold significant long-term value. The condition will also play a big factor in this ashcan. We tracked it at a FMV value of $146 raw.

#3. NEW AVENGERS #7 | MARVEL | 2005 | As noted, the Illuminati’s live-action appearance seems to be highly likely in DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Their first appearance (featuring Reed Richards, Namor, Stephen Strange, Charles Xavier, Black Bolt, and Tony Stark) is in this issue and was instantly on fire post-Super Bowl. Covrprice tracked a high sale of $700 for a CGC 9.8 and raw copies at an FMV of $120.

#2. XERO #1 | DC | 1997 | Per Deadline, “Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Developing Live-Action Film Based On (Xero) Comics By Christopher Priest.” This news lit a massive fire under this long-forgotten comic, pulled from the depths of back-issue bins to reach a high sale of $180 for an NM raw copy!! Though, the raw FMV has since settled to $81.

#1. SUPERIOR IRON MAN #1 | MARVEL | 2014 | This issue features the first appearance of “Superior Iron Man” and his Endo Sym Armor. Post DOCTOR STRANGE: MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS trailer, the initial surge of interest was focused on The Illuminati. Fan speculation then quickly pivoted to the mysterious glowing figure seen fighting Scarlet Witch at the 1:35 mark in the most recent DOCTOR STRANGE: MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS trailer. The immediate speculation on the character’s identity went to Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, a variant of our MCU Tony Stark. This has been highly debated and even debunked after high-res photos were captured and shared online. The current theories around this identity are a variant young Kang as Iron Lad, Maria Rambeau as a Captain Marvel variant, Monica Rambeau as Spectrum, or possibly even Eve Bakain, a member of the Nova Corps. The good news is, we don’t have to wait TOO long with its May 6th release. Though, a few months in the land of speculation can feel like forever. Regardless, there are many fans still in camp Superior Iron Man, who’s first issue is now trending at a raw FMV of $45 due to this guesswork.

Check out COVRPRICE’S TOP 10 VIDEOS, FEATURING THIS WEEK’S LIST. Please like and subscribe!

Want to know what your comic books are worth? For today’s market trends, COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales. Manage your collection and track your portfolio’s overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10 day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today!