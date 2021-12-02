Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Young Avengers, Daredevil & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

We hope everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving! As we get back to comic books, you’ll immediately notice that HAWKEYE was very influential on sales last week. Without getting into detailed spoilers, Echo’s inclusion on the Disney+ show landed two of her key appearances on the list. Jacques Duquesne’s appearance on the show sent fans rushing online to pick up the first appearance of his comic moniker of THE SWORDSMAN. Agatha Harkness’ first cover takes the 2nd spot. Speculation of possible future MCU appearances of Miles Morales and The Young Avengers continue to increase prices for their first appearances. Content news around Nocterra and Groo the Wanderer takes the first and last positions, respectively. Lastly, we showcase a fantastic Wonder Woman variant and a 3rd print 1:50 incentive featuring Jon Kent’s first kiss with his new love interest, Jay Nakamura. Let’s get into it!

#10 DESTROYER DUCK #1 | ECLIPSE | 1982 – Per The Hollywood Reporter, Entrepreneur Josh Jones “has acquired the animated film and television rights to Groo, with the intent of producing the character’s first-ever animated adaptation via his film company, Did I Err Productions.” Thanks to this announcement, GROO’s first appearance in this issue has been trending. Created by Sergio Aragonés, this issue featured a 3-page original story of Groo and was intended as a satire of Conan The Barbarian. A few months ago, we were impressed with its high sale of $575 for a 9.8 and $50 raw. This week, that sale was demolished by a massive new high sale of $1,850 for a CGC 9.8, and a FMV of $90 raw.

#9 WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #6 DAVID NAKAYAMA (1:25) | DC | 2021 – Artists David Nakayama truly delivered one gorgeous variant last week. WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD has produced some amazing covers, many of which have landed on our Top 10. This variant is going to be a tough cover to beat. It currently has a FMV of $152 for raw copies.

#8 ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 – SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME fans are still wondering if Miles could appear in the end credits. Recent interviews with Producer Amy Pascal have tiptoed around the subject when asked about future Spider-Man plans. While Tom Holland will still be around for three more Spidey-based projects, it’s unknown when or where Miles fits. Either way, buyers recently helped 9.8 copies reach $3K last week.

#7 YOUNG AVENGERS #1 | MARVEL | 2005 – While packed with first appearances, Kate Bishop’s first appearance is one main driver for current sales. However, there is significantly more chatter around the team appearing soon.

This key issue had a high sale of $1,125 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $245.

#6 DAREDEVIL #10 | MARVEL | 2000 – Watching Marvel Disney+ content as soon as possible tends to be a priority for those who don’t like spoilers. Marvel’s Disney+ content can sure move books when a character first appears or is referenced. Without getting too detailed, Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is coming. When it comes to Echo, the market has plenty of books to chase. This particular issue is the 2nd appearance of Maya Lopez and also features her first cover appearance. It currently has a raw FMV of $62 and had a high sale of $360 for a CGC 9.8.

#5 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #1 | DC | 2021 – With issue #5 out now, the anticipated and hyped “kiss” with Jon Kent’s new love interest Jay Nakamura is memorialized on this very hard to find 1:50 3rd print. Its scarcity helped it reach a raw FMV of $297.

#4 DAREDEVIL #11 | MARVEL | 2000 – HAWKEYE-related heat continues with Maya Lopez’s first appearance as Echo in this issue. It had a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $39 (and climbing).

#3 AVENGERS #19 | MARVEL | 1965 – Spoilers ahead for HAWKEYE episodes 1 & 2. This one is tough to tiptoe around. If you watched the recent episodes, Jacques Duquesne (played by Tony Dalton) was introduced as Kate Bishop’s Mother’s (played by Vera Farmiga) fiance. To Marvel fans, he’s better known as THE SWORDSMAN. The comic version of this character, who has been both a villain and an ally to the Avengers, has always been complicated. Its complexity should deliver unpredictable elements to the Disney+ series. His first appearance in this issue had a high sale of $467 for a CGC 7.5 and currently has a raw FMV of $98.

#2 FANTASTIC FOUR #110 | MARVEL | 1971 – As Marvel develops a solo Disney+ series for Agatha Harkness, her first and 2nd appearances continue to escalate in price. The market is now looking at this issue featuring her first cover appearance which had a high sale of $80 for an NM raw copy. There’s also a rare green error edition with a massive sale of $1,500 for a CGC 8.5.

#1 NOCTERRA #1 | IMAGE | 2021 – Back in late August/ early September, Scott Snyder commented on Twitter, “So huge news! Tony S. Daniel and I just finalized our ‘Nocterra’ TV deal! We couldn’t be happier with our partners and excited for what’s to come. The official announcement with all the details will follow in the coming weeks — thanks so much again.” This slowly started moving copies until other sources finally found it and shared it, pushing all the cheap(ish) copies off eBay and online sources. This week, that news was finally confirmed by Deadline, reporting that DMZ creator Roberto Patino “will write, exec produce and serve as showrunner on the project, which is in the early stages of development, with James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster.” It’s noted in the article that Patino just secured an overall production deal with Netflix, which is where this project will most likely land. With this confirmation, it landed in the top spot with a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.8 and a FMV of $21.

