Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wolverine, Birds of Prey, and Spawn

Last weekend, a "Swift" trip to a Kansas City Chiefs football game sent the internet into a frenzy for more Dazzler books! That's not all. The release of Call of Duty's sixth season has also sent another book into our top ten. Rumors of a villain for the 2nd Batman movie have also propelled an old book forward for the Dark Knight. However, Black Canary doesn't need any rumors; she just needs bubble gum to make it into the top ten, unlike Wolverine, who merged with the Spirit of Vengeance to see his book pick up heat. Like Wolverine's Capullo cover, Transformers has also released a beautifully illustrated foil variant. Along with the resurgence of previous books, we see a brand new rumor propel a highly popular sci-fi storyline to our number 3 spot. Finally, after a month-long hiatus, Tynion returned to 'X' (Twitter) this past week to talk about a new variant on a fan-favorite series… causing the original copy to see a spike in interest!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: BIRDS OF PREY #2 – OTTO SCHMIDT (1:50) | DC | 2023 | Before release, we saw preorders for this book skyrocket for this bubblegum cover with a high sale of $199. Last week, we saw more of the same but hit as high as $276! Bubble gum covers have become a big collector's item, and this recent cover release proves the value it can pull. Schmidt illustrates a beautiful Black Canary cover that fans are all hunting down! We tracked it at a current raw NM FMV of $154.

#9: WOLVERINE #36 – RYAN STEGMAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | Behold, an indestructible rage mutant, meets the spirit of vengeance! A force has never been so terrifying as that of the Hellverine. This book was hyped up before its release and nearly flew off the shelves when it debuted. The second print retailer incentives (1:25) are already reaching $70 for preorders! Most LCS are out of this book already, so your best bet at getting a copy will be in the aftermarket. Good luck finding this character's debut! We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM FMV of $22. Find on eBay | Find on MCS

#8: BATMAN #609 | DC | 2002 | Back in 2022, a promotional website for The Batman had users solve puzzles that the Riddler had posted, with a video of Thomas Wayne's campaign promotions. The solved riddles unlocked this video, quickly flashing HUSH words across the screen. Fast forward to today, a recent interview with The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha was very cryptic about Hush being the next villain. This was hardly a confirmation but rather more fuel to the already-established rumor. Nevertheless, this was enough fuel for fans to track down the first appearance of Thomas Elliot (who would later become the villain Hush). We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $39. Find on eBay | Find on MCS

#7: TRANSFORMERS #1 – IAN BERTRAM – FOIL (1:100) | IMAGE | 2023 | In July, Image released a TRANSFORMERS #1 ashcan edition that took SDCC by storm. The series' first issue was released three months later, and this retailer incentive 1:100 foil cover is just as popular! If you recall, the Transformers are now in a shared universe with G.I. Joe, a huge surprise to most. This also marks the premiere issue of an ongoing Transformers run at Image. If the 1:100 ratio cover is too far out of reach, try going for a 1:50 cover, which is also seeing heat! For the 1:100, we tracked it at a high sale of $180 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $137.

#6: THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 – MARTIN SIMMONDS – COVER A | IMAGE | 2020 | It's old news that THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH was headed to Netflix in 2021. Due to extenuating circumstances, the writer's strike most recently halted production. There has been little news since then. This past week, rumors started floating around that Tynion himself had confirmed that the Netflix series was moving forward and was back in production. This came directly via his 9.26 Newsletter, where he stated, "Martin and I were coming up on what we knew was going to be a brief sabbatical on Department of Truth while I worked on the Television adaptation (which I'm excited to get back into now that it looks like the WGA strike is over." When you read that, there is no confirmation of continued traction on the project. Yet, the internet twisted his words a bit and ran with it. Recently, Tynion did return to 'X' (the site formally known as Twitter) after a one-month hiatus. This return was to promote a new 'bootleg' variant of THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1, which may have also helped spike a slight interest in this first print. We tracked it at a high sale of $85 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#5: WOLVERINE #37 – GREG CAPULLO – VIRGIN (1 PER STORE) | MARVEL | 2023 | Legendary modern-day artist Greg Capullo illustrates a Wolverine that leaps off the page. What makes this book so hard to find is that it was a thank you from distributors to retailers, and stores with a Diamond account and a Penguin Randomhouse account likely received copies from both. Nevertheless, this book sped from retailer shelves and vanished into the aftermarket. Tracking one down in the wild might be difficult. However, we still see many selling very well on eBay. We tracked it at a high sale of $858 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $64.

#4: X-MEN #130 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1980 | This book has a lot going for it. It is not only the first appearance of Dazzler but also the first appearance of Sebastian Shaw and the 2nd appearance of Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost. However, this week, we have seen a resurgence of Dazzler books, thanks to footage from a Kansas City Chiefs football game. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3 director) were in attendance at this game. Joining them, most importantly, was Taylor Swift. While no other new rumors have surfaced, this was enough to spark a renewed interest in the Dazzler rumors! We tracked it at a high sale of $600 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw FN FMV of $81 as copies flood and stay on the market.

#3: CYBERPUNK 2077: TRAUMA TEAM #1 | DARK HORSE | 2020 | Nothing will send a book into the spotlight like news that a live-action project is in the works. Last week, CD Projekt Red announced that the popular video game would soon be in production. However, whether this was to be a movie or a television series was not clarified. The showrunners are a company named Anonymous Content. They are the creators behind shows like Mr. Robot and True Detective, making it more likely that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a series. This first issue in the series is making waves, likely due to its relevance to the movie and its affordability as a key comic. We tracked it at a high sale of $91 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#2: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | This book is consistently moving through the top 20 lists every week. There is rarely a week where we aren't writing about Spawn, and for good reason. It is hands down one of the most affordable, most popular, and reasonably found books in the aftermarket. Additionally, Call of Duty released its 6th season this past week, containing 8 Spawn skins, including Al Simmons and the Violator in his true form. This exposure has sent Spawn to the top of the aftermarket list! We tracked it at a high sale of $180 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $29.

#1: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | This book continues to dazzle its way up the charts! Last Monday, Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with her friends. Need more exciting news? Well, what if we said her friends were Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), and Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3 director)... now it gets interesting! Of course, it is important to remember that Taylor Swift is good friends with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds is good friends with both Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy… So, it's likely that this is simply a group of friends all hanging out with each other and having a good time. Or, we can speculate that this must be confirmation that Dazzler will appear in Deadpool 3! Whatever side of the speculation you stand on won't stop the upward trend this book is experiencing once more! We tracked it at a high sale of $258 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $15.

