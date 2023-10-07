Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity to Get Her Own DC Book in 2024

One of DC's newest characters is getting spotlighted in a big way in 2024. Earlier this week, DC announced (via PopVerse) Trinity Special #1, a new one-shot that will be published in January of next year. Written by Tom King with art by Daniel Sampere and Belén Ortega, the 48-page one-shot will further explore Trinity, the daughter of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman whose introduction occurred in the pages of Wonder Woman comics earlier this summer. The one-shot will feature a string of covers from Sampere, Ortega, Jorge Jimenez, Mitch Gerads, and Evan "Doc" Shaner.

In Trinity Special #1, discover Lizzie's earliest adventures as she takes the world of heroes by storm! Reprinting the character's first appearance alongside hilarious tales of the little Amazon and her Super Son babysitters, this special will be an instant classic for fans old and new. Plus, a brand-new story from the all-star creative team behind Wonder Woman that will tease the future of Diana's daughter!

Who Is Wonder Woman's Daughter?

This is the second time that Wonder Woman has gotten a daughter in the pages of DC Comics — the older Earth-2 incarnation of Diana was the mother of Hippolyta "Lyta" Trevor-Hall. Created by Roy Thomas, Danette Thomas, and Todd McFarlane, Lyta eventually became the superheroine Fury. A version of Lyta Hall recently appeared in Netflix's The Sandman television series, where she was portrayed by Razane Jammal.

"Hard to remember exactly, but I think I stole at least the first spark from Mitch Gerads, the brilliant artist whom I'm blessed to work with on so many things," King explained to IGN when the Wonder Woman relaunch was first announced. "Mitch had a great idea for doing a sort of all ages short story to follow up on our Mister Miracle series where Jon and Damian would be babysitting Scott and Barda's kid, Jack. This got me thinking about the son of Batman and the son Superman as older brother babysitters and how really the person they should be looking after is their little sister, the daughter of Wonder Woman. I have three kids, two of whom are close in age and then one who's 5 years younger than those two, so I'm very familiar with this dynamic and its potential for comedy and drama. Super sons...and daughter. It was the kind of thing I'd want to read with them at any age. So, after I had that idea in my head, I couldn't get it out."

What is the New Wonder Woman Series About?

In Wonder Woman #1, after a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don't comply by any means necessary. In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect.

