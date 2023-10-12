Warner Bros. Teams With Dynamite For Comics Based on ThunderCats, Powerpuff Girls, and More

Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced today that they have partnered to release a range of comic books and graphic novels inspired by some of Warner's most popular franchises and characters, ranging from the feature-film version of The Wizard of Oz to Hanna Barbera classics like The Flintstones and Jonny Quest to more contemporary favorites like Powerpuff Girls and We Bare Bears. The partnership will kick off officially in February with ThunderCats from writer Declan Shalvey. According to Dynamite, fans can look forward to a diverse range of stories featuring top tier writers, and gorgeous art! Some of those beloved characters have never had their own comic or graphic novel before.

According to Dynamite, the initial slate of titles planned to be released across multiple formats include ThunderCats, The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, Space Ghost, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, We Bare Bears, with more to come. It doesn't sound like all of these will be standard monthly comics, with Dynamite promising that they will release with formats appropriate to the property.

"Warner Bros. has been at the heart of entertainment in America and across the world for an incredible hundred years, and home to so many beloved stories and franchises," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher, in a statement. "We're incredibly excited to bring many of them with the biggest and most passionate fanbases back to comics or for the first time, as we work with WBD and wonderful creators to bring all-new stories to the fans!"

Shalvey (Alien, Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan, Old Dog) will be joined by fan-favorite artist Drew Moss (Gargoyles: Dark Ages, Vampirella/Red Sonja, Copperhead), and letterer Jeff Eckleberry to reshape and revitalize the franchise for comic books starting this February.

Per the release, ThunderCats aims to be a refreshing yet timeless take on the classic mythos and characters, pulling from Shalvey's ability to weave complex narratives alongside the striking visuals from Moss. The initial storyline is currently planned to delve into the earliest days on Third Earth, the world that the ThunderCats are forced to survive on after escaping their original home. With an origin approach in part, the title will explore untold histories and new challenges for Lion-O, Cheetara, and the rest of the group.



Shalvey will dig deeper into the iconic character relationships and push further on the science fiction underpinnings, while Moss is set to portray the wondrous environments of Third Earth and the visually engaging action set pieces. With Lion-O at the center, following his journey toward becoming a worthy leader, the team will work together, combining their diverse talents, attitudes and learning about the magical power of the Eye of Thundera. But will they be able to accomplish these goals and growth, with Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living's eyes set on them? With the franchise's trademark blend of action, drama, and touches of science fiction, fans will not want to miss this all-new approach.