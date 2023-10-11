Batman Icons Tom Hardy and Scott Snyder Launch Comics Project Together

The Dark Knight Returns actor Tom Hardy will team with beloved Batman writer Scott Snyder, Marvel vs. Capcom 3 writer Frank Tieri, and Fortnite artist Ryan Smallman for Arcbound, a 12-issue limited series launching in 2024, with an eye toward creating a shared "Arcbound universe." Arcbound will have its own booth at New York Comic Con this week, where the creative team behind the comic will hold a signing on Saturday from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Snyder, Tieri, and Smallman will host a panel where they will dig into what fans can expect from this new world.

The first issue of Arcbound is coming in March, but there will be an ashcan edition available at New York Comic Con. Fans can get their hands on that at the Arcbound booth (#3063).

"Arcbound is set apart not just by its original concept and narrative, but also by the team that's breathing life into it," Snyder told THR. "Frank is one of the best storytellers I know. His imaginative talent is amazing, but he's also an incredible structuralist. Ryan's style is so kinetic, so full of energy and passion. And Tom has been responsible for bringing some of my favorite characters to life on the screen – he's a true creative force. So, having the chance to work with all three of them in building a world and story of this scope…it's hugely exciting. Because Arcbound is not just a comic; it's a narrative expression reflecting our times."

Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo to celebrate the announcement, which you can see below.

"I've always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling – and with comics, I find it's a fascinating playground to explore," Hardy said. "A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss – you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources. The canvas is limitless, a vast expanse to explore the human condition, character depth, and boundless realms, all only limited by our collective imagination. It's an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott, Frank, and Ryan in helping to bring the Arcbound universe to life. They have created an epic world that is as exciting to explore for those who enjoy comics as it is for those who create them."

Here's the official synopsis from The Hollywood Reporter, where the news was first reported:

The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec's lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec's dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that molded him into a tool of oppression.