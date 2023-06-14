Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Star Wars, Transformers, and a Lot of Spider-Verse

Well, what do you know, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE dominates our list once again! It's easy to see why when in just 12 days, it has already surpassed INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE's entire theatrical run! A few other books sneak in that are unscathed by the multiversal madness that is that film but have their own hype behind them. G.I.Joe and the Transformers have rocketed up charts thanks to a new comic and film release, while Star Wars makes an impromptu appearance along with the incredibly identifiable X-Men Adventures! Beware, for there will be spoilers ahead, but we'll do our best to keep it light!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #99 | MARVEL | 1985 | As more fans make it to theaters, we see sales for this book rise with ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE's sustained success. People were skeptical of the former C-List villain, but those who have seen the film no longer feel that. The Spot is quickly becoming a fan favorite and potentially an A-List villain (okay, maybe B-list), much like the shift the community saw with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man from their on-screen debuts. Now, people are returning to the aftermarket to secure his 2nd appearance and 1st cover, as his first appearance increases alongside this issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $231 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $23.

#9: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #98 | MARVEL | 1985 | Sure, the Spot HAD potential, but he never got the proper utilization to bring that potential to life... until now. INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE breathed new life into this former forgotten villain. Fans are experiencing the depth behind the character and his intertwined story with Miles Morales. It's just *chef's kiss*. And terrifying. And full of heart. It's all the things! See it for yourself, and experience why SO many fans are incredibly eager for Part 2 and, therefore, also eager to secure the first appearance of the Spot! We tracked it at a high sale of $270 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $31.

#8: SPIDER-GWEN (VOL. 1) #1 | MARVEL | 2015 | Spider-Gwen had a considerable part to play in INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE. The same goes for ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. All eyes are on the character, but unfortunately for most, her first appearance in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 saw incredible gains in the last few years and is not attainable for many. Collectors have turned to this book, her first solo series, as the next and most affordable key issue. We tracked it at a high sale of $134 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $19.

#7: ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 | This book has been going bonkers the past few years, as Miles has quickly become the go-to Spider-Man for many. With his second film in the bag, another on the way, and a live-action film in development, fans are incredibly excited to continue this growth journey alongside him. It speaks to the character that he was able to shine in a movie PACKED with Spider-variants. He's the mascot of a new generation of comic fans, and it's incredible to see. And he's just getting started. Fans are eagerly picking up copies of his first appearance, a modern grail for many, and, while expensive, it's a must-have for die-hard fans. We tracked it at a high sale of $2,005 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $516.

#6: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 | MARVEL | 2014 | Oscar Isaac has shown his versatility as an actor who can chew up any scene he's in. However, voice acting is a different beast, and he killed it as Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099. But this isn't about Isaac, but Daniel Kaluuya, an equally impressive actor who delivered an incredible performance as Spider-Punk. It's a tough gig being the voice of skepticism with the authoritarian style of Spider-Man 2099 lording over you, but ole Hobie Brown delivered! He gave our young hero the push forward he needed, and the comic community is better for it. Once again, we see fans scouring the internet for copies of his first appearance to add to the PC. Spider-Punk is such a fun character and is in incredible hands! We can't wait to see more of him. We tracked it at a high sale of $291 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $57.

#5: G.I. JOE AND THE TRANSFORMERS #1 – DIRECT EDITIONhttps://covrprice.com/issue/spider-man-2099-vol-1-1-newsstand/| MARVEL | 1986 | *TRANSFORMERS SPOILERS AND VOID RIVALS SPOILERS AHEAD* | For those who haven't seen TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS and don't want to be spoiled, turn away now. Well, did you catch that tease? Near the film's end, our hero Noah Diaz is offered a job and handed a business card. On that card is an outfit that made most fans who caught it holler out loud; G.I. Joe. Many immediately hit the aftermarket to secure the first team-up in comics between the two organizations in this book. But that's not all. Skybound, as in Robert Kirkman's Skybound, acquired the rights to both G.I. Joe and Transformers. They are introducing their new shared universe in this week's VOID RIVALS, a sneaky and spectacular way for Mr. Kirkman to bring the two together. However, there is more in store, but that is up to you, dear reader, to explore! We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $6.

#4: X-MEN ADVENTURES #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | The last time we featured this book, we had a tentative release date of 2023. We recently received something more concrete with a mid-2023 release date! This 10-episode continuation of the beloved show is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate than by picking up a book that features said characters so prominently engrained in the memory of nearly every 90's child? We can hear the theme music already, as can those that picked this book up, as we tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#3: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | While Spider-Boy has received a lot of hate (mainly from those that missed out or non-modern collectors), he has his fans. Marvel recently revealed a variety of covers for the upcoming Edge of Spider-Verse #3, which will reportedly feature the origin of Spider-Boy. With that information in mind, many collectors believe Spider-Boy is here to stay and has a bright future. Heck, he's featured on a 1:200 cover! Is the hype train just getting started, or is it beginning to peter out? If these numbers are any indication, we may be slowing down, but certainly not stopping! We tracked it at a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $38.

#2: STAR WARS #35 – PHIL NOTO (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | This book is overshadowed by everything Spider-Man-centric, but it still has some heat behind it. It features the first appearance of Dr. Cuata, an expert in Kyber Crystals as well as the origin of Luke's green lightsaber. This Noto 1:25 variant features that event playing out with Dr. Cuata handing over the famous lightsaber to a young Skywalker. Fans were after Cover A something fierce last week, and now it's the variant's turn! We tracked it at a high sale of $58 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $41.

#1: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Well, Spider-Man 2099 reigns supreme two weeks in a row! Now that more fans are enjoying the spectacle that is ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, fans are actively tracking down his first solo series in the aftermarket. The consensus is that Oscar Isaac, as O'Hara, crushed it, and fans are clamoring for anything associated (there's even a fan petition for a live-action 2099 film with Issac). Lucky for them, there is a part 2, but, unfortunately, we're still a long way out from release. That will give collectors plenty of time to acquire a copy as we tracked 170 (wow!, the most sold of 2099 #1 ever in one week) copies sold, with a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $18.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 6/13/23! Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!