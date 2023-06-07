DC Comics Fans Call Nightwing the Best Hero in One Important Category

DC Comics fans are debating what makes their favorites stand out. Beloved writer Gail Simone asked them which of the company's heroes exemplifies heart and everyone had nice things to say about Nightwing. Now, Dick Grayson might not have superpowers, but he's stood toe-to-toe with some of the biggest threats in the multiverse alongside Batman and the rest of the Justice League. In one of those moments that makes you believe in the power of social media again, tons of fans pulled out direct panels pointing toward Grayson's big-hearted moments. In a time where we could all use a bit more heart, it's wonderful to see. Check out some great posts down below.

James Gunn is in the process of crafting the DC Films slate, and he knows how important Nightwing and other members of the Bat-Family can be. So, in The Brave and The Bold, his Batman project, those characters will be around for the first time in a while on the big screen.

I have a question about DC characters.



What DC characters have, not the most strength, not the most intelligence...but the most heart?



It's a serious question. When you think of heart, which DC character seems to exemplify that idea? — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) May 30, 2023

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn said earlier this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran continued.

