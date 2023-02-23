Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include a Lot of Kang and James Gunn's DC

This week our list still feels the heavy influence of the recent Flash trailer, splitting the Top 10 with a guy named Kang?! ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTAMANIA has thrust Kang into the spotlight to an audience just getting an inkling of his storied history. Just like his name, Kang conquers the top spot on this list! In between are a slick Disney variant, a little Red Hulk, and the recently optioned "Hell to Pay." Like a speedster, comic book news is moving this market at breakneck speed! The details and potential spoilers are revealed on this week's Top 10!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

NOTE: CONTAINS ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA SPOILERS

#10: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 – GIADA PERISSINOTTO – DISNEY 100 – FANTASTIC FOUR – B&W (1:100) | MARVEL | 2023 | This year marks 100 years since the inception of the life-brand behemoth that is Disney. To mark the occasion, Disney is reminding everyone of this anniversary with a website, commercials, and comic variant covers! Oddly enough, a Spider-Man book received a Fantastic Four homage cover, with Minnie, Mickey, Donald Duck, and Goofy in the roles of the first family. But the fandom has preferred this hard-to-find B&W variant, evoking the love for the original black and white Disney media. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $133.

#9: THE AVENGERS #269 | MARVEL | 1986 | CONTAINS ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA SPOILERS | The end credit scene for ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTAMANIA revealed several Kang variants, including one of his more famous in Rama Tut. He was one of several notable variants to appear, and this book reveals his origin. It's a fascinating (and convoluted) tale but also fun. It's also incredibly cheap, even after it received new and unprecedented attention. We tracked it at a high sale of $132 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $6.

#8: FLASHPOINT #1 | DC | 2011 | Flashpoint is one of the most iconic storylines of all time. Obviously, the new Flash film is heavily inspired by it. But fans noticed from the recent trailer that Michael Keaton appears to be filling in for the comic-book role of Thomas Wayne, who first appeared in this book. However, rumors persist of a 3rd Batman variant appearing, played by an undetermined former Batman actor. Could that actor be playing a version of Thomas Wayne? Who knows, but the added intrigue and epic storyline made this book hard to resist! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $62.

#7: HULK #1 | MARVEL | 2008 | Red Hulk is back on our list! Previously, this book spiked in value when Harrison Ford was announced as Thaddeus Ross. Then, rumors of plot leaks spread on Reddit. Recently, Kevin Feige touched on the production of the upcoming Captain America film and confirmed Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would take on the role of President of the United States. Also, in recent interviews, Ford has been asked if he's been in a MOCAP suit, to which he responded by quietly zipping his lips. Cue fans, once again, jumping right into speculation of Red Hulk appearing in the MCU. It would be a dream come true for many fans as they picked up a few more copies on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $325 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $71.

#6: BATMAN: MOVIE ADAPTATION #1 | DC | 1989 | "I'm Batman." It took two words to make Michael Keaton's Batman a cult icon. When he uttered that oh-so-famous line in the recent trailer for THE FLASH, goosebumps arose. This led collectors to visit the aftermarket to acquire the first appearance of the iconic 1989 Batman in comics via this famous film adaptation. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $16.

#5: BATMAN #656 | DC | 2006 | Well, it appears the fandom has spoken. For the past few weeks since Gunn announced his intention to adapt the Brave and the Bold, the first appearance (#656) and first cameo (#655) of Damian Wayne have been neck and neck. That is no longer the case, as Damian Wayne's first full appearance remains his only key on this week's Top Ten. The market moves fast, but excitement is still palpable for the arrival of everyone's favorite hot-tempered Robin. We tracked it at a high sale of $375 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $67.

#4: AVENGERS #267 | MARVEL | 1986 | CONTAINS ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA SPOILERS | Pre-Ant-Man, there was already speculation that the Council of Kangs would be an essential factor in the future of the MCU, leading into the future Avengers film: AVENGERS: KANG DYNASTY. Even Disney+'s LOKI alluded to the Council. Yet, as the end credits rolled on ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTAMANIA, we were given an official first look at three Kang variants and the entire Council of Kangs. Jonathan Majors was exceptional, embodying all the various variants. Fans immediately visited the aftermarket to secure this first appearance of the Council before it could climb any higher! We tracked it at a high sale of $280 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $32.

#3: HELL TO PAY #1 | IMAGE | 2022 | Per Comicbook.com, Seth MacFarlane is set to adapt The Shrouded College for Peacock. It's a collection of seven connected stories, the first of which is this book. While Seth MacFarlane has yet to venture into the comic book genre, it's undeniable that the man has talent. Fans appear optimistic that he will faithfully adapt the horror/adventure-themed series, propelling this book into the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $10.

#2: SUPERMAN / BATMAN #8 | DC | 2004 | This book remains hot as fans continue to pick up the post Crisis re-introduction of Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. As mentioned, The Flash trailer blew the minds of many. Outside of Flash and Michael Keaton's Batman, fans have been taken with Kara. She replaces Clark in this version of Flashpoint and was a MAJOR surprise for fans. Many expected it to be Lara Lane Kent from Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Three #7 (with a striking likeness to the on-screen version). That is until she name-dropped herself in the trailer! Keep in mind that this Kara is not a perfect match to her blonde comic self. This film version is most likely an amalgam of various comic book Supergirls. Yet, if the trailer was any indication, she will definitely be a badass. Hype is steadily growing (and maintaining), as many hope Gunn has a broader plan for Kara. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8, with a raw VF FMV of $24.

#1: AVENGERS ANNUAL #21-DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1992 | CONTAINS ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA SPOILERS | ANT-MAN got not one but two post-credit scenes. The 2nd introduced another Kang variant in Victor Timely, who first appeared in this book. He's a big deal, going back in time to 1901 to take over the world in complete secrecy, which, as many know, Kang is anything but subtle. He is also an ode to the time before Marvel was, well, Marvel and was referred to as Timely Comics. But not only is it his first appearance, but it also sets up Loki Season 2 as he and Mobious were in the crowd that watched ole Victor's presentation. Once again, Jonathan Majors gave a distinct style to every variant of Kang, opening the door for the next big baddie(s) of the MCU. Some might argue it's what the MCU needs. If what we got in Loki Season 1 and Ant-Man is any indication, Majors is up to the task of bringing Kang and all his glory to life! We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $22.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 2/20/23!