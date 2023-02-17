Seth MacFarlane Adapting Charles Soule and Will Sliney Graphic Novel The Shrouded College as TV Series

Peacock is bringing a comic book universe to its streaming service, courtesy of Seth MacFarlane. Already known for his works like Family Guy and The Orville, MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door Productions have the rights to Charles Soule and Will Sliney's The Shrouded College graphic novels, with the plan to turn them into TV series for Peacock (via Deadline). The first comic in The Shrouded College universe is Hell To Pay, by creators Charles Soule and Will Sliney. Both will be credited as executive producers on The Shrouded College alongside MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door's Erica Huggins and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald.

Hell To Pay #1 was published by Image Comics in November, followed by Issue #2 in December. Described as Hellboy meets Indiana Jones, the synopsis of Hell To Pay reads, "The Shrouded College will give you magic... but you'll incur a debt. Until it's paid you belong to them. Married couple Maia and Sebastian Stone took that deal. They have worked for the College ever since using their new abilities to track down 666 cursed coins: qurrakh... aka the Devil's Dollar. Only a few remain. The Stones are almost free... but the devil's in the details." The follow-up to Hell To Pay, titled The Bloody Dozen, is scheduled for release later this year.

Charles Soule on Marvel's Star Wars Books

Along with penning titles like Death of Wolverine, Inhumans, and She-Hulk, Charles Soule is also a creative consultant for Lucasfilm, where he writes Marvel's main Star Wars series. ComicBook.com spoke to Charles Soule back in June ahead of Star Wars #25, which marked his 100th issue writing for the larger Star Wars franchise.

"In a word... surprising," Soule said about writing 100 issues ranging from the Prequel to Sequel eras. "From the start, with the Lando miniseries I did with Alex Maleev and Paul Mounts back in 2015, my goal has always been to swing for the fences, and tell the best Star Wars stories I could – the kind of stories I'd want to experience as a Star Wars fan. When I was working on the arc for Star Wars that precedes #25, I remember thinking "Huh, I've done a lot of these... I wonder how many" – and then I ran the numbers and realized I was almost at 100 scripts under my belt in the galaxy far, far away. With a little shifting around of things, I figured I could make my 100th be STAR WARS #25, and that's how it worked out. That's well over two thousand pages of comics, in all main eras of current Star Wars (including the High Republic!), working with some of the very best artists in all of comics. I've gotten to write some huge moments for characters that have mattered to me – and many others – since I was a little kid, and the Star Wars work I've done for Marvel has led to some incredible opportunities. I still can't believe it all happened this way, and continues to... but I couldn't be happier. Here's a very true statement, which I think and hope comes across in my work: I love Star Wars."