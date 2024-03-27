Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men, Spawn, and I Heart Skull-Crusher

X-Men titles and indie books are shaking the list this week as we comb through last week's noteworthy aftermarket sales! X-Men 97' has returned to massive fanfare, with many collectors shifting to the aftermarket to acquire keys or finally unloading ones from the PC. A couple of indie titles in Beneath the Trees, Spawn, and I Heart Skull-Crusher break up the monopoly that is X-Men and Ultimate titles. Did someone say Ultimate titles? Why, yes, they are still on this list and still killing it. But enough of that, dive into this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Please note: This list is now generated from a new algorithm that is more refined than our old trend percentage. The "growth percentage" seen here takes into account the grade and sales over the past week and compares it to recent sales the week before.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 – PATRICK HORVATH – COVER A | IDW | 2023: While this book had a 'quiet' debut, once fans found out what it was all about, they were all in. It rocketed up Top Ten lists and saw a healthy eBay aftermarket on the back end. Since then, it has done nothing but steadily rise in value. That was no different last week, as this quiet storybook tale filled with murder continues to rise up the charts. Some fans believe there is an imminent announcement about this book being optioned for the screen, causing some to take another look around the internet for a copy. With nothing concrete currently out there, it remains nothing more than a rumor for now. We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM FMV of $65.

#9: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992: Once again, Spawn lands on the list, which isn't surprising. He's an aftermarket mainstay with a bright future in front of him. We are still waiting for more information regarding the upcoming film and could be waiting even longer. Jason Blum is determined to keep his lips sealed about the project. Todd McFarlane remains optimistic yet quiet. Despite the ups and downs, the aftermarket continues to support our favorite Hell Spawn! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $24.

#8: I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #1 – ALESSIO ZONNO – VIRGIN (1 PER STORE) | BOOM! | 2024: Fans continue to pick up this one-per-store variant whenever they can. Reviews surrounding the book are stellar, with the community happily embracing a story that's fun, energetic, and concise. With only five variant covers, it's a lot easier for fans to dive in and collect the series and for a clear #1 variant to rise to the top! We tracked it at a high sale of $36 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15.

#7: AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Alex Ross and Iron Man go together like peas and carrots. Once this book hit LCS shelves, it was a star. The art was a contributing factor, but fans were interested in the debut of James Stark, Tony's son. While he hadn't donned the armor yet, fans coveted his first appearance. Collectors must shift their gaze to AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #3 to see James put on the armor. If the aftermarket is any indication, the armor does not maketh the man. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM raw and a current NM FMV of $22.

#6: X-MEN #213 | MARVEL | 1987: Currently, we have the Sabretooth War playing out within the pages of Wolverine, and this book is a hell of a Wolverine vs. Sabretooth cover! Outside of that, it's a lowkey "key" featuring Mr. Sinister's first cameo. Mr. Sinister is the main villain in the recently released X-Men 97' and has long been theorized as a perfect villain to battle the X-Men in live-action. The Sinister itch is at least being scratched for now thanks to X-Men 97', sending many collectors to secure a copy of his first cameo as his first FULL appearance is growing out of reach for some. We tracked it at a high sale of $31 for an NM raw copy and a current NM FMV of $21.

#5: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: This book is too legit to quit! Seriously, it won't stop popping up on this list, and that's a good thing. There are no rumors of an adaptation or gimmick in the first appearance; it's just raw comics. That's a rare feat, with books constantly popping up on this list thanks to internet rumors before falling off, never to be heard from again. Not this book, at least not yet. The Ultimate Universe is back with a bang! We tracked it at a high sale of $247 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $87.

#4: X-MEN #221 | MARVEL | 1987: We've known Mr. Sinister would be the main villain for X-Men 97' for months now, thanks to showrunners confirming that before the series even released. We even got to spot him in the opening credits of the revitalized series. And it's just getting started. Mr. Sinister is a villain with depth and untapped potential. Fans are beginning to clue in on that, scouring the aftermarket for his first appearance in this book. Sales have been on an upward trajectory for weeks now, and when he finally debuts, we could see another bump. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a raw VF FMV of $45.

#3: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: While Ultimate Black Panther hasn't seen the same heights as Ultimate Spider-Man, it's still doing incredibly well. That was to be expected, as Spider-Man is the most popular hero in the world. But Black Panther is absolutely spectacular, with fans eagerly jumping on the bandwagon. With advertising such as "Wakanda goes to War!" who wouldn't take a second look? Collectors have been doing so since it debuted, caught up in rumors of lost books and destroyed copies. Some aren't sitting on their hands until that shakes out; instead, they grab a copy if and when they can! We tracked it at a high sale of $114 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21.

#2: X-MEN #244 | MARVEL | 1989: Jubilee has never experienced as much love as she did during the height of the original X-Men animated series. Now that the X-Men are back, that love is coming full circle! While some fans were upset at the casting shakeup, others have embraced it wholeheartedly, putting their money where their mouth is and snagging a copy of Jubilee's first appearance on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $36.

#1: X-MEN #200 | MARVEL | 1985: Magneto becomes the headmaster of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters in this issue. He also dawns a pretty sick costume with a ridiculously large M on his chest, like anyone would be guessing who he is. Despite the gimmick, he appears in the same costume in the recently released X-Men 97'. He also takes over leadership duties due to the absence of Charles Xavier. With the show's return, this book has seen a MASSIVE spike in interest over the past few weeks and will likely remain hot for a while! We tracked it at a high sale of $159 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw FN FMV of $6.