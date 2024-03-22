Two Fan-Favorite Loki Characters Just Returned to Marvel Comics

After two seasons of television on Disney+, it's safe to say that Loki has become a pivotal part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series not only set up the MCU's future in a major way, but endeared audiences to a surprising cast of characters, many of whom are loosely inspired by Marvel Comics concepts. As we wait to see if and when Loki's supporting cast of characters makes their onscreen return, two of them recently factored into a recent comic story. Spoilers for the "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider" story in Web of Spider-Man #1 from Stephanie Phillips, Eric Gapstur, and Matt Milla below! Only look if you want to know!

The story briefly showcases the Time Variance Authority, a location that Loki fans will surely recognize. Two men are shown on one observation deck at the TVA discussing Gwen — Mobius and Ouroborus, looking pretty similar to their onscreen counterparts from the show, portrayed by Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan. Both characters do technically have Marvel Comics roots, with Mobius being introduced as a cloned employee of the TVA (based on real-life comics creator Mark Gruenwald), and Ouroborus being a TVA judge in a brief She-Hulk arc. Still, this new inclusion of Mobius and Ouroborus definitely seems to match the aesthetics of their television iterations.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Will Loki Get a Season 3?

At the time of this writing, Marvel Studios has yet to renew Loki for a third season — something that probably won't surprise fans, given the note that Season 2 ended on. As producer Kevin Wright explained to ComicBook.com, more stories tied to the TVA are definitely in the cards.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki base stories," Wright revealed, adding that "what I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

What Is Web of Spider-Man #1 About?

In Web of Spider-Man #1, 2024 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Spider-History and you've only seen the tip of the iceberg! In the pages of this one-shot, we're going to lay out some of the biggest upcoming Spider-Stories and characters in the Spider-Verse through the beginning of 2025, and you aren't going to want to miss this!

Featuring a cover by artist Greg Capullo (Batman), Web of Spider-Man #1 includes Spider-stories from current Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, Spider-Men writer Greg Weisman, Spider-Woman (Vol. 8) writer Steve Foxe, and Edge of Spider-Verse (Vol. 4) writer Alex Segura, and artists Ed McGuinness and John Romita Jr. (Amazing Spider-Man), Greg Land (Symbiote Spider-Man), and Salvador Larroca (Uncanny X-Men).

What do you think of Loki's Mobius and Ouroborus returning to Marvel Comics? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!