Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Daredevil, Meet the Skrulls, and Spawn

SDCC is behind us, but we're still seeing a few exclusives on our list in the form of Transformers, Spider-Man, and Spawn. In addition to these exclusives, we see the return of a familiar cover in the first appearance of Spider-Man 2099. The rest of our top ten are all awesome newbies! Invading our list is the first appearance from a certain Skrull in Secret Invasion. Just ahead is 90s nostalgia in the form of Biker Mice. We also have the debut of a new villain in last week's Hulk and a Dark Knight, ashcan! The latest MCU buzz has Daredevil fans in a frenzy as they rush to pick up the first appearance of a rumored Disney+ villain!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: MEET THE SKRULLS #1 | MARVEL | 2019 | SECRET INVASION FINALE SPOILER | If you haven't completed the critically debated Disney+ Secret Invasion series, here's fair warning that spoilers are ahead! G'iah (played by Emilia Clarke) plays a central role in the progression of the series. There was tons of buzz about what the future of this character would be and how it would play out in the series. Out of all the rumors that were floating around, none of them revolved around G'iah becoming a super Skrull. Hundreds of articles (okay, maybe tens of) discuss her power/abilities compared to other Avengers. Has G'iah become the strongest character in the MCU? Even if she isn't, her longevity in the MCU has been cemented, and fans are ready to collect her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $14.

#9: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 – J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 2023 SDCC – PHOTO BOOTH SECRET COVER (LIMITED 2000) | MARVEL | 2023 | What an interesting book. This issue was long advertised to be the big reveal of what happened between MJ and Peter. The story takes you through a roller coaster of emotions and is done quite well. However, most of this series issues remain at FMV, while some retailer incentives have dropped in value. Why is this particular issue so valuable and desired? J. Scott Campbell is one of the most prominent artists in the comic industry. His covers are already highly collectible, let alone being a convention exclusive with a secret reveal. Additionally, this book was limited to a sizeable 2000 copies. Once these start hitting CGC, it will be interesting to see how many 9.8s will be selling at a premium! For now, we tracked it at a high sale of $150 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $101.

#8: SPAWN #1 – PUPPETEER LEE – 2023 SDCC | IMAGE | 2023 | Once again, Spawn makes it to the top, and— wait, your eyes do not deceive you—this is an entirely new cover. SPAWN #1 is already one of the best-selling comic books in history, as we readily see every time we feature it on our top lists. Puppeteer Lee delivered an epic remastered cover of Spawn, and it took off at this year's SDCC. We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $95.

#7: BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 | MARVEL | 1993 | Let's Rock n Ride! If you're a 90s kid, you likely grew up in the age of anthropomorphic heroes: Mighty Ducks, S.W.A.T. Kats, Street Sharks, Extreme Dinosaurs, and, of course, Biker Mice from Mars! The Biker Mice are making a return to the new age, thanks to none other than Ryan Reynolds. The hype is real; fans are picking up copies of this first issue to refresh their memories. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $20.

#6: THE INCREDIBLE HULK #2 – LEINIL FRANCIS YU (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | Here's an interesting addition to our list. THE INCREDIBLE HULK #2 was released this past week and quickly became a top-selling comic. Why? Well, this issue is a key issue with the first appearance of Sister Sadie. Sister Sadie is depicted as this zombie corpse cult leader in a remote town. Following a series of misfortunes, Sadie has her followers sacrifice Bruce on an altar. Unfortunately for her, she realizes that she has encountered a "fractured son." Bruce transforms into Hulk, and the rest is left to the next issue. The story is well-written, and the artwork is phenomenal. The debut for this villain was quite strong, enough for fans to begin collecting the retailer incentive of her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $79.19 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $52.

#5: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | There is no special 2023 SDCC re-release of this issue. There is no new information about Miguel or Beyond the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man 2099 is just that cool; he was cool this whole time. Although this book sometimes falls a few spaces, it always bounces back up and remains a consistent member of our top ten and runner-ups. We tracked it at a high sale of $189 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $21.

#4: TRANSFORMERS #1 – 2023 SDCC | IMAGE | 2023 | The bridge between the Transformers and G.I. Joe has been created in VOID RIVALS #1! With the Transformers now in a shared universe, the Autobots are in a good place for renewed interest in the property. The release of Transformers: Beast Wars has also sparked even more interest in the robots in disguise. What makes this issue so unique? Well, fans received a treat with the release of an exclusive SDCC cover. Within days, this book became a highly coveted collector's item. We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $85.

#3: DAREDEVIL #14 | MARVEL | 2016 | While DAREDEVIL #11 is the first appearance of The Muse, this issue is the first cover appearance of the villain. Additionally, this copy is moving at about the same FMV as the first appearance for an NM raw copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $29.99 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

#2: BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1 – ASHCAN | DC | 2023 | While this series doesn't release for another couple of months, fans of The Dark Knight can preview the story with this "one per store" ashcan. GARGOYLES OF GOTHAM will be Rafael Grampa's DC writing debut. The series is touted to explore the darkest side of Batman. According to the synopsis, Batman has chosen to kill off his alter ego and embrace being Batman full-time. This leads to a confrontation with an all-new rogues gallery of deranged villains. It looks like a wild ride is in store, and everyone is seeking a sneak peek into the storyline! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for an NM+ raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $35.

#1: DAREDEVIL #11 – RON GARNEY | MARVEL | 2016 | Every week, we see the power of rumors and speculation on the value of books. Daredevil is not immune to these swings in the market. With the release of Daredevil: Born Again on the horizon, rumors are beginning to circulate. One of the biggest rumors was the reveal of one of the series's villains, The Muse. The Muse is a sadistic and deadly villain who uses his victims' body parts to create his deranged forms of art. This rumor, if true, confirms two things. First, the Disney+ series will remain faithful to the tone of the Netflix series (after all, The Muse is a truly demented and brutal killer). Second, the series would see Wilson Fisk running for Mayor. The Muse's second run-in with Daredevil was during the election of Wilson Fisk and during the anti-vigilantism rhetoric that Fisk was using to win over the public. Until the rumor is confirmed, fans will just have to have fun speculating on Daredevil's return! We tracked it at a high sale of $65.80 for an NM+ raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.

