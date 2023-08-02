Peacemaker Just Fought One of DC's Most Controversial Villains

In recent years, Christopher Smith / Peacemaker has become an accidental household name, thanks to John Cena's hilarious portrayal of him in live-action. That success has bled over into the pages of DC's comics, where the character is currently starring in the Black Label miniseries Peacemaker Tries Hard!. The four issues out thus far have been filled with plenty of twists and turns — including Peacemaker going toe-to-toe with one of DC's weirdest villains ever. Spoilers for Peacemaker Tries Hard! #4 from Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, Jordie Bellaire, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees Peacemaker and his unlikely band of heroes working to sneak into General Immortus' base — only for them to get kidnapped and make things worse. The kidnapper proves to be none other than Snowflame, DC's cocaine-powered supervillain. After a lot of supervillain monologuing, Peacemaker gets free of his restraints and fights Snowflame, which proves to be a challenge given the massive superpowers the latter gets from his substance of choice. Ultimately, Snowflame chokes to death on a mountain of cocaine, which was polluted with a poison frog.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

Who Is DC's Snowflame?

Created by Steve Englehart and Cary Bates in 1988's New Guardians #2, Snowflame was established as a Colombian supervillain who gains superhuman abilities from ingesting cocaine. This premise got increasingly-problematic as the issue went along, ultimately culminating in his death by the story's end. Snowflame remained in comics infamy for decades, and later was reintroduced as a drug lord in Isla Nevada in the recent Catwoman run.

Just recently, it was confirmed that Snowflame is making his animated debut in the fourth season of Harley Quinn, voiced by James Adomian.

Will there be a Peacemaker Season 2?

While a sophomore season of Peacemaker has been confirmed to be in the works, it is not expected to arrive right away, especially now that series creator James Gunn is co-shepherding the larger DC Universe. In the interim, there will be Waller, a new spinoff bridging the gap of the narrative between both seasons, and focusing on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. It's safe to assume that the series will build upon Waller's status quo at the end of the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. In that HBO Max series, Waller's work with Task Force X and the Suicide Squad were outed to the public by her own daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). In the time since that episode aired, fans had wondered what that decision could mean for the Suicide Squad going forward, and for Waller's own role within the DC universe.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it, as the regulars on the show," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DCU slate. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker and is going to be done. We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on Watchmen and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves. So they're putting this all together."

