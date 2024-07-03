Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Superman, The Boys, and Blood Hunt

There’s nothing like a series getting optioned to light a fire under it! Proof and Negative Burn enjoy some of the spotlights, while the hype for future projects in Superman, Deadpool and Wolverine propel several others. A new character in Shadow Angel debuts, while old-timers like Lobo get the modern treatment. Dr. Doom is still going strong, while Marc Spector returns from the dead. The Boys make a random appearance (thanks, Amazon), and the fandom got yet another killer Golden Age horror homage! The list is full of awesome books this week, so dive into this week’s Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 07/01/24

1: PROOF #1 | IMAGE | 2007: This book may have dropped in 2007, but they’re aiming for the 90s nostalgia if the optioned announcement is any indication. This series received the ‘option’ treatment in June, marketed as a cross between the X-Files and Men In Black. Thanks to the announcement, this book has been tearing up the aftermarket after being a $2 book for years! We tracked it at a high sale of $135 for an NM copy and a current VF raw FMV at $43.

2: MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 – ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO – SECRET (1 PER STORE) | MARVEL | 2024: Rarely do we see pre-sales hitting this list, and rarely do Marvel heroes stay *dead* for very long. This book bucked one trend and confirmed another! Fans are pumped for Marc Spector’s return in this prequel series. Marvel took it a step further and attached a secret variant to the book, causing collectors to zero in on it as there are very few other variants to attract their attention. That caused a surge in the aftermarket before the book dropped on the 3rd. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $60.

3: NEGATIVE BURN #7 | IMAGE | 2006: When a series gets optioned, there are often ancillary books that also get attention. This book falls in line, as it’s the first appearance of John “Proof” Prufrock, a sasquatch from the series “Proof.” Considering these books were previously incredibly cheap, it was an easy snag for numerous collectors last week, rocketing up the charts to take a spot in the Top Ten! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $33.

4: SUPERMAN #32 – JOHN ROMITA JR. & KLAUS JANSON – REGULAR – WRAPAROUND | DC | 2014: We’re in speculation season now! James Gunn is taking on an incredible challenge by bringing yet another Superman depiction to modern audiences. It’s a risk, but there is a TON of excitement regarding the decision and the direction he’s heading. Being an early project in the new DCU, the Superman film is already being worked on. Set leaks and photos have been dotting the internet already. Whenever that happens, internet sleuths dissect images like their lives depend on it (shout out to those folks!) Due to the sleuthing, speculation is brewing online that a certain Mister OZ was spotted in set photos. There is also conflicting speculation that it was Ultraman who was spotted. Some fans decided to heck with it and secured the first appearance of Mister OZ to be safe. Luckily, it’s a cheaper book to take a flyer on! We tracked it at a high sale of $46 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $6.

5: ACTION COMICS #1066 – MARK SPEARS (1:25) | DC | 2024: If you’ve seen this list over the years you know Lobo is pretty popular. Release a cover like this book from Mark Spears, and the aftermarket speaks for itself. It’s hard to put your finger on WHAT makes it such a killer cover, but it’s just so Lobo. Fans said “yes, please” and secured some copies on the aftermarket for those who missed out on the LCS or had an LCS that didn’t hit the ratio to acquire it. We tracked 21 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 7%, with a high sale of $70 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $58.

6: BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND EDITION #4 – BETSY COLA – TALES FROM THE CRYPT #28 HOMAGE (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Another Blood Hunt Golden Age homage, another hot aftermarket book! These Blood Hunt variants have been seeing astronomical aftermarket pricing as fans continue to secure copies any chance they get. Marvel is doing something out of the ordinary (for them), and so far, it’s been all love from the fanbase. Receiving variant homage covers like this one from Betsy Cola is just the icing on the cake! We tracked it at a high sale of $124 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $70.

7: THE BOYS #1 | DC | 2006: It’s the Boys season, so the IP is currently dominating the online space. So far, it’s been another well-received season and one that is sparking even more discussion than it did previously. That’s hard to imagine, but the political commentary the show is known for was cranked up a notch. Thus, the dialogue surrounding the series has as well. It was also recently announced that there is a hard exit for the series, which will conclude with Season 5. There is a ton of material left to cover and opportunities to do more with the series once the main series ends. It’s become one of the most recognizable IPs out there, with fans routinely opting to revisit the book that started it all and add it to the PC. We tracked it at a high sale of $360 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $107.

8: DETECTIVE COMICS #1086 – SEBASTIAN FIUMARA (1:25) | DC | 2024: What a cover, and what a new character! This book introduces Shadow Angel, a recognized “agent of chaos.” Sound familiar? One of the most popular villains of all time, the Joker, is also an agent of chaos. Over the years, he’s brought out the best in Batman, and fans hope Shadow Angel can do even a modicum of that. If the connection couldn’t be clearer, Fiumara lit up the way with this 1:25 ratio variant. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV of $43.

9: DOOM #1 – SANFORD GREENE – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: This book has been hot since it dropped, and it’s still going strong! Dr. Doom is an incredibly popular villain, the book has a dynamite cover, AND there’s a tribute to late rapper MF Doom within. It checks the boxes for numerous collectors, but the hype surrounding it has dropped slightly, bringing prices back down to earth as well. Graded copies are starting to hit the aftermarket, contributing to the price downturn but an upswing in volume. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV of $35.

10: WOLVERINE #10 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1989: Whoever is running the Deadpool and Wolverine marketing team needs a raise. Fans were clamoring for Sabretooth to return for the film. Before it was even released, we got a TV spot featuring the buildup of a showdown between Wolverine and, yes, Sabretooth. Naturally, fans visited the aftermarket to secure the first battle between the long-running foes and the first appearance of Silverfox as the cherry on top. We tracked it at a high sale of $210 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $32.