The X-Men’s Most Bizarre Mutants Are Back & Hunting Down Wolverine’s Clones

In the pages of Generation X-23, Laura Kinney discovered more clones being engineered, helped them escape, and has been helping them ever since. While Laura is trying to help these kids figure out their place in the world and control their powers, they want to return to Facility-23 and learn more about the company that created and held them. In Generation X-23 #7 by Jody Houser and Marco Renna, Wolverine agreed to help the girls find this company after he showed up at the end of the previous issue. Wolverine, Laura, and Gabby Kinney took the three young clone girls to Facility-23 to see if there were other clones there who needed rescuing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When they reached Facility-23, Wolverine and Laura saw that there were a lot of clones there, and there were two mutants who had previously been imprisoned in the Pit on Krakoa. Orphan-Maker and Nanny are back, and Wolverine wants to know how this happened.

Wolverine and X-23 Have Found Orphan-Maker & Nanny

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Generation X-23 #7 took the time to send Port (X-92), Time Bomb (X-74), and Surprise (X-99) back to Facility-23 to learn more about where they came from. The three girls made a good argument when they said Laura and Gabby knew where they came from, but they didn’t know anything about what was in store for them. They said they needed to know what they are. Accompanying them were Wolverine, Laura, and Gabby, and what the three veteran X-Men members saw shocked them. They walked into a room and saw Orphan-Maker lying on a medical bed, with several wires connected to his body.

There is no telling how long Orphan-Maker had been there, but there were guards’ bodies lying all over the facility from what Wolverine said was an energy weapon. They then fought several robots built to protect the clones, which now attack anything in the facility, including the three escaped clones. That is when Wolverine picked up the scent, and they found Orphan-Maker unconscious and attached to the bed. They then knew that Nanny had to be there as well.

There was a pile of dead bodies leading to a lab, and guards, nurses, and scientists all lay dead, with holes blown in their bodies. That is when Nanny was seen again, naming the clone babies. Nanny and Orphan-Maker are back, and it is unclear how they returned to the real world.

What Happened to Orphan-Maker & Nanny on Krakoa

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On Krakoa, Orphan-Maker and Nanny were part of the Hellions mutant team, which meant they were there as a strike force team for the mutant nation. Orphan-Maker is a mutant named Peter who is basically a child, but he remains one of the most dangerous mutants in existence. He was being held captive by Mister Sinister, and Nanny rescued him, and she found a way to help him grow into something better than he could have been. Nanny is a mutant named Eleanor Murch who was captured by the Right and then sealed in a cyborg egg-shaped armor suit. Once she escaped them, she determined it was her job to help protect mutant children from the world that wants to hurt them.

They started their comic book existence as villains, as Nanny and Orphan-Maker would kidnap mutant children from their human parents to “save them” from the evil humans. Nanny then called these her “Lost Boys and Girls” after Peter Pan. Over time, Orphan-Maker’s armor began to malfunction, and his mutant power was growing stronger, which made him a danger to the world. However, his powers remain a mystery, as Nanny said that Orphan-Maker’s power is world-ending, and Professor X called the powers a curse.

Orphan-Maker has the intellectual and emotional level of a small child, while Nanny is the one person who can help keep him under control. Nanny’s mutant powers are low-level telepathy and mind control, which might be part of the reason she was able to help control Orphan-Maker for so long. This led to Krakoa, where they joined the Hellions, knowing that they could never be around the general public. The problem here is that the mutant nation of Krakoa had some rules in place, and one of them was that mutants could never kill humans. Orphan-Maker broke this rule.

Nanny had taken a robot baby and was raising it as her own, and when the Right found out what she was doing, it abducted the robot child. Wanting to save his “baby brother,” Orphan-Maker attacked the anti-mutant paramilitary organization. Nanny showed up and ended up dying, which sent Orphan-Maker on a rampage. He killed everyone who crossed him, but when he killed two park rangers who investigated the incident, it doomed him. The Quiet Council sentenced him to exile within Krakoa despite his being a child, and Nanny demanded to go into exile with him.

Wolverine and Laura said they had no idea how they escaped the Pit, although that was shown during the events of Sabretooth and the Exiles, when Cypher released them from the Pit, and they joined a rogue group of former prisoners living outside the rest of Krakoan society. Generation X-23 #7 is the first time that Orphan-Maker and Nanny have been seen since the end of Krakoa, and with the misfit mutants back, it looks like they might be as dangerous as ever.