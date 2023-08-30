First Look at Daniel Warren Johnson's Tranformers #1 From Skybound (Exclusive)

Skybound Entertainment's Energon Universe continues to grow this October with the release of Transformers #1, the first issue in an ongoing series featuring one of Hasbro's most popular toylines. Written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, the comic carries the artist's iconic look through and ComicBook.com has your first look at both the first few pages of the upcoming debut, plus the issue's massive line of variant covers.

"It's a tremendous honor to be able to reintroduce this world to a new audience under the Skybound banner," Skybound boss Robert Kirkman previously said in a press release. "I've loved these characters for most of my life and to have the opportunity to add to the already rich tapestry Hasbro has built with the all-new Void Rivals is an unbelievable opportunity. If you look at everything done with Transformers and G.I. Joe, you can see the inkling of a vast universe with tremendous potential for crossovers and interaction that will enhance the fan experience while staying true to the individual identities of both concepts. I look forward to exploring that potential for years to come."

Keep scrolling to see your first look at Transformers #1!