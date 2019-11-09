Transformers TCG Gets Amazing Wave One: Energon Edition Set

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have found a winning formula with their recent Transformers Trading Card Game, and the popular TCG is now getting an amazing new limited edition set that will have any Transformers fan drooling. The Transformers TCG Wave One: Energon Edition will celebrate the game’s first year by giving six of the first wave’s characters new art and foil cards in an incredibly slick collector’s box that resembles a blue Energon Cube. If the new cards and fantastic packaging aren’t enough, the Cube lifts off and reveals a display that will show off the new character cards, so either way, this will be the star of your Transformers TCG display (via ICv2).

The Transformers TCG Wave One: Energon Edition will come with six characters from the first wave, and here’s the full rundown. Optimus Prime: Battlefield Legend, Megatron: Living Weapon, Cliffjumper: Renegade Warrior, Slipstream: Strategic Seeker, Bumblebee: Legendary Warrior, and Nemesis Prime: Dark Clone.

You’ll also get Foil versions of the character’s Battle Cards, including Agility of Bumblebee, Cargo Trailer, Start Your Engines, Bombing Run, Fusion Cannon of Megatron, and Ion Blaster of Optimus Prime.

In addition to those you’ll also get 18 Energon Cube Damage Counters ( a nice upgrade from the paper ones the core set comes with), 30 Wave 1 Booster Packs, and 2 Storage Art Boxes.

In short, this set comes with everything a Transformers TCG fan could want, and while the $199.99 price tag isn’t small, this set seems extremely worth it, especially if you didn’t have a chance to grab some of those Wave 1 cards.

You can check out the photos of the gorgeous limited Transformers TC Wave One: Energon Edition set starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think in the comments! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Transformers TCG and Tabletop!

