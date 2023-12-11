Marvel Reveals Ultimate Universe Versions of Storm and Killmonger

Marvel has revealed the first looks at the Storm and Killmonger that will debut inside the pages of Ultimate Black Panther. A new Ultimate Universe is upon us. Following Ultimate Invasion by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, Marvel is relaunching the Ultimate Universe with new, updated takes on our favorite heroes and villains. This is similar to how the original Ultimate Universe line of comics revolutionized the comic book industry. Now, that brand of storytelling will continue with new titles spinning out of Ultimate Invasion, including Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Ultimate X-Men. Along with introducing a new T'Challa/Black Panther, Ultimate Black Panther will also feature Ultimate Storm and Ultimate Killmonger.

The cover of April's Ultimate Black Panther #3 features Storm and Killmonger, who we also learn are a couple in the Ultimate Universe. Character design sheets by Peach Momoko also give a closer sneak peek at their updated looks. Storm and Killmonger officially debut in Ultimate Black Panther #1, and they are described as a couple that "defend their people as heroic freedom fighters throughout the continent of Africa, but when Moon Knight's army launches a brutal invasion, they'll help convince the powerful nation of Wakanda to finally step out of the shadows!"

Ultimate Black Panther #3 increases Killmonger and Storm's presence, as T'Challa and Wakanda must balance opposition from Moon Knight and spies feeding information.

"I've always loved looking at outfits of tribes from all over the world," Momoko explained about designing Ultimate Storm and Ultimate Killmonger. "And combining the modern and tribal, the beauty and strong, is something I always love thinking about. And getting to design for Storm and Killmonger, I wanted to respect the characters and also put in my soul and unique vision into them."

What is the origin of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe?

Ultimate Invasion was about the Maker, the evil Ultimate Universe version of Reed Richards, using time travel to go back to the past to rewrite history and create a world without heroes. Succeeding, the Maker ruled the world in secret through various global factions. But after Maker vanished in the finale of Ultimate Invasion, a quiet war has broken out as these factions jockey for supremacy.

After discovering the truth, a young Tony Stark, going by the mantle Iron Lad instead of Iron Man, forms a new team of heroes to set things right.

"What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we're living in now?" Hickman said in a press release. "It's kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of super heroes in a brand-new world is a really fascinating exercise."

"You don't ever have to have read any of the Ultimate Universe to enjoy this," Hitch added. "There's some great comics in there, but this doesn't need you to be familiar with that stuff. You just need to get in on page one and enjoy this because the story takes you where you need to go."

You can find the cover of Ultimate Black Panther #3 below, along with Peach Momoko's design sheets. The issue goes on sale April 17th.