Marvel's X-Men From the Ashes Relaunch Reveals Magneto's New Look

Magento has a new look on a cover for Marvel's X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch. A new era is beginning this summer as the X-Men line forges ahead following the conclusion of the Krakoan era. New titles such as X-Men by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez, and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero are leading the line, with X-Force, Phoenix, and NYX supporting them as satellite titles. After providing new details on X-Men, Marvel has revealed new variant covers that offer a closer look at a change to Magneto's look.

The first variant cover for X-Men #1 by celebrated X-Men artist Tony Daniel is a group shot of Cyclops, Beast, Psylocke, Magik, Juggernaut, Kid Omega, Temper, and Magneto. The Master of Magnetism is in his familiar red and purple costume with a matching helmet, which he went back to in the final issue of Resurrection of Magneto. However, you can see that Magneto has grown out a white beard and mustache. Perhaps Magneto is playing the role of Charles Xavier and leading the X-Men as a mentor figure, similar to what's transpiring on the X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+.

The other variant covers feature a character spotlight by fan-favorite cover artist J. Scott Campbell, which will also be available as a virgin variant cover, and a hidden gem piece by the legendary George Pérez. His iconic depiction of Beast during his time with the Avengers inspired Stegman's own take on Beast in X-Men.

What is Marvel's X-Men #1 about?

The description of X-Men #1 reads, "FROM THE ASHES! Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen...but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, and Juggernaut as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species."

"Taking on the X-Men is always a daunting prospect, but I'm extremely psyched to take this team of mutants back into the world with Ryan!" MacKay said.

"When I first got into comics, drawing X-Men was THE job you wanted as an artist," Stegman added. "To have the opportunity now is mind-blowing."

You can take a look at all three variant covers for X-Men #1 below. The issue goes on sale July 10th.