Ultimate Invasion Makes a Major Change to Spider-Man's Origin Story

Spider-Man's origin story gets a drastic change in the first issue of Ultimate Invasion. The limited series comes from the superstar team of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch, and has already revealed how it will eventually lead to the formation of a new Ultimate Universe. There still not a lot known about Ultimate Invasion, aside from The Maker – the evil Reed Richards from the Ultimate Universe – serving as the main antagonist, and the reformation of the Illuminati. Thankfully, the release of the first issue sets up the main plot, while also tossing in some curveballs in regards to Peter Parker's Spider-Man.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Invasion #1. Continue reading at your own risk.

Ultimate Invasion #1 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair, and VC's Joe Caramagna. The main story follows The Maker's escape from his imprisonment and the Illuminati's race to catch up with him as the villain steals various artifacts throughout the Marvel 616 Universe. The thinking is he's creating a device in order to travel back to his home universe, and The Maker even makes a stop to ask Miles Morales if he wants to join him.

After Miles passes on the invitation, the Illuminati catches up with Maker just as he teleports away to what we believe is the Ultimate Universe. However, that universe was called Earth-1610, and Ultimate Invasion #1 ends with an epilogue featuring young versions of Peter Parker and Liz Allen on Earth-6160. Peter and Liz are on a field trip to see an Isotope Genome Accelerator, which helped create the spider that turned Peter Parker into the Amazing Spider-Man. But instead of biting Peter, a man smacks the spider down before it can bite him. Of course, the man that stopped Peter Parker from becoming Spider-Man is known other than The Maker.

Jonathan Hickman Relaunches the Ultimate Universe

Once Ultimate Invasion comes to a close, it will lead to the revival of the Ultimate Universe. Once Ultimate Invasion is over, Jonathan Hickman will team with artist Stefano Caselli for Ultimate Universe #1.

"What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we're living in now?" Hickman said in a press release. "It's kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of super heroes in a brand-new world is a really fascinating exercise."

"You don't ever have to have read any of the Ultimate Universe to enjoy this," Hitch added. "There's some great comics in there, but this doesn't need you to be familiar with that stuff. You just need to get in on page one and enjoy this because the story takes you where you need to go."

According to Marvel, Ultimate Universe #1 will "introduce readers to this new line" which will kick off with "an array of brand-new hard-hitting series" and serve once again as a fresh starting point for a new generation of readers. "Prepare to see your favorite characters redefined for today's world," the press release teases. "Stay tuned in the coming months for more information about this exciting new universe crafted by some of today's greatest comic book visionaries."